KiDi and Black Sherif, in a trending video, were spotted on set, filming the official music video for their hit collaboration, Lomo Lomo

The video showed two Ghanaian musicians showcasing their dance moves with a dancer during the video recording session

Scores of KiDi and Black Sherif's fans thronged to the comment sections to share their reactions

Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Black Sherif went viral after a video of them from a music video shoot surfaced on social media.

KiDi and Black Sherif hang out on the Lomo Lomo music video shoot set. Photo source: @kidimusic @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

KiDi, Black Sherif shoot Lomo Lomo video

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, KiDi and Black Sherif were spotted with a dancer on their Lomo Lomo music video shoot set.

The video showed the two musicians and the dancer spotting all-black attires, displaying some fire dance moves to Lomo Lomo as the video production team filmed scenes indoors for the official music video.

KiDi released his new song, Lomo Lomo, featuring Black Sherif and its visualiser, on his official YouTube Channel around midnight on July 31, 2024.

The song became a fan favourite following its release and received massive airplay and positive reviews from music critics.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to KiDi and Black Sherif's video

The video of KiDi and Black Sherif on set garnered reactions from their fans on social media. Many were amused by Black Sherif's attire and dance moves. Others expressed excitement for the music video. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Nana Ama Dufie commented:

"Blacko no ɔyɛ Aladdin anaa 😂😂."

Hilltop king franzy commented:

"Thanks to Kidi and Black Sherif for saving our ears 👂 from it’s King Paluta yeeeeeh 😫😫."

Seniormost_Kwophy commented:

"I am beginning to believe that Black Sheriff is the new AI in town 😂😂😂."

Ama 🇬🇭Berry commented:

"No one is talking about blacko’s shoe 😂."

Original Aaronic1 commented:

"Kidi, you really surprise us with a nice come back."

Unruly Best commented:

"Right now de3 Blacko have become CJ 😂😂."

Midnight _sparkle commented:

"Why Blacko be robot anaa?😂😂😂."

KiDi celebrates Lomo Lomo's chart-topping milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi went on social media to celebrate after his latest collaboration with Black Sherif, Lomo Lomo, climbed to the top of several music charts.

The singer shared a carousel post and expressed excitement at the song's success after its release in less than a month.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh