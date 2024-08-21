Black Sherif has showcased his dance moves in a hearty moment he shared with Dancegod Lloyd on set

The Ghanaian superstars danced to Kidi's infectious viral hit Lomo Lomo, which has become a fan favourite

Their dance battle excited scores of fans who took to social media to hail them

Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding his latest collaboration with Kidi.

Their song Lomo Lomo, released on July 31, has already surpassed two million hits on Audiomack alone.

Black Sherif dances with Dancegod LLoyd. Photo source: X/Dancegod Lloyd, X/BlackoTribe

The song is giving King Paluta's Makoma and Dopenation's Zormizor a tough run for the most viral Ghanaian song released this year.

Black Sherif's compeling verse and Dancegod Lloyd's dance challenge were huge parts of the song's skyrocketing success.

The challenge has gained significant traction, with several Ghanaian celebrities joining the trend, including teen sensation DJ Switch and NBA star Jimmy Butler.

A new video of Black Sherif and Dancegod Lloyd in a dance-off has popped up online. The duo were on a music video set with Kidi and other dancers present.

Black Sherif held his own against one of Ghana's best choreographers behind several viral dance routines, including the global Terminator phenomenon.

Scores of fans shared their admiration for Black Sherif as they drooled over the musician's confident dance moves.

Dancegod Lloyd and Black Sherif excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Black Sherif and Dancegod Lloyd's dance battle.

SAM MOTIz said:

"Blacko like COD player 🤣"

NBA La Quica noted:

"Too hard bro you gonna win soon 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

AL_LATIF ❤️‍🩹 remarked:

"Sherif na retired dancer oo 😂💔"

HIGHEST 🧊👻 BOY🕊️ wrote:

"Black sheriff too wey dressing dis 😂😂😂😂"

@prinokantanka added:

"Blacko🤣🤣🤣. This one de3, nkomod3 dressing paaa ooo. Chai. 😂"

Kidi deconstructs his Lomo Lomo song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kidi had opened up about the backstory behind his trending new single, Lomo Lomo, featuring Black Sherif.

Speaking with 3MusicTV, narrated that the song was written and sent to him by his colleague Kojo Black, who was recently endorsed by Nigerian record label boss and music legend Don Jazzy.

