Black Sherif, in a video, danced with Dancegod Lloyd as they jammed to Kidi's Lomo Lomo while wearing oversized jeans

The musician went toe to toe with the popular dancer as he showed off his moves to the delight of many social media users

In the comments section of the video shared by Dancegod Lloyd on X, Ghanaians were impressed by Black Sherif's dancing

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif surprised fans by showing off his dance skills in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by popular dancer Dancegod Lloyd on X (formerly Twitter), features the two dancing energetically to Kidi's hit song Lomo Lomo, a song Black Sherif himself is featured on.

Black Sherif goes viral as he dances in oversized jeans with Dancegod Lloyd. Photo source: dancegodlloyd

Source: Twitter

In the video, Black Sherif matched Dancegod Lloyd's moves. The musician, who has said in the past that he was a dancer before music, held his own as he danced alongside one of Ghana's most well-known dancers.

The biggest highlight of the video was Black Sherif's oversized jeans paired with a sleeveless top. The musician's fashion sense has become a notable part of his brand since he burst onto the scene.

The video went viral, and many social media users expressed their admiration for Black Sherif's dancing. The comments section of Dancegod Lloyd's post was filled with praise, as Ghanaians noted the musician's dance skills.

Many were impressed by how effortlessly Black Sherif kept up with Dancegod Lloyd, considering the dancer's professional background.

Black Sherif impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kojoEshun5 said:

"Blackoo make serious bi aaa ma 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Yz4eva commented:

"Blacko’s smooth with the dance!😂✌🏾"

KwekuRhaster wrote:

"The rising of one leg nu why ebi talent give Blacko anaa 😂😂"

nrbobby2 said:

"Walaahi Blacko go fit match DG boot for boot in dancing"

prinokantanka wrote:

"Blacko🤣🤣🤣. This one de3, nkomod3 dressing paaa ooo. Chai."

DianaAdom12 commented:

"The whole Ghana ebi Blacko way fool, you all no see anything yet🤣🤣🤣"

Black Sherif storms off stage

Black Sherif was not in the best of moods a few days before his dance-off with Dancegod Lloyd.

YEN.com.gh also reported that some fans chased the musician at a university where he performed.

Black Sherif was unhappy and left the stage after some fans had an accident, per a trending video.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh