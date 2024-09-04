Gospel musician Obaapa Christy has responded to her ex-husband, Pastor Love, after he rained insults and curses over her in a viral video over ownership of her hit songs

The sensational gospel musician took to her Facebook page to issue a statement trashing her husband's claims

Many fans took to the comment section to share encouraging words with her and to advise Pastor Love

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

After facing social media attacks from her ex-husband, Pastor Love, gospel musician Obaapa Christy has issued a response.

Obaapa Christy replied to her ex-husband Pastor Love's viral video. Image Credit: @pastorlovegh and @obaapachristyofficial

Source: Instagram

Obaapa Christy replied Pastor Love

The conflict began when Pastor Love reacted to Obaapa Christy’s claim that he had no part in writing her hit songs. In response, he took to social media, hurling a series of accusations and insults at the gospel singer.

His remarks, laced with vulgar language, severe insults, and curses, disturbed many Ghanaians on social media. The backlash against Pastor Love has been significant, with many criticising him for going too far.

In her response, the It Will Change hitmaker firmly rejected the curses and allegations, calling them lies and describing them as part of a demonic scheme aimed at harming her.

Obaapa Christy's statement to Pastor Love.

Obaapa Christy replies to her ex-husband, Pastor Love, after he rained curses on her. Image Credit: Rev. Obaapa Christy

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Obaapa Christy's statement

Many of Reverend Obaapa Christy's followers thronged the comment section of her Facebook post to share encouraging words with her. Others also called out Pastor Love for raining curses on their favourite gospel musician.

Below are the heartwarming messages from fans:

Maame Yaa Maadey said:

"You are protected always. Love you Mama 😍 Rev. Obaapa Christy . Chear up for me oo"

Asante Augustus said:

"Yes oo I repeat no any human being can harm you as psalms 54 :1-7 says"

Otilia Nukpeta said:

"Never mind, YOU MOVE ON, that is why your enemy are fighting you. Keep on praying ma'am."

Baron Kobby said:

"You are too blessed to be shut down by a man born of a woman. It’s obvious you fled from a disaster. God continue to bless you and keep making you great while your enemies continue fighting"

Video of Pastor Love cursing Obaapa Christy.

Obaapa Christy speaks on BECE results

YEN.com.gh reported that sensational gospel musician Obaapa Christy opened up about her junior high school (JHS) education.

In an exclusive interview, the gospel singer said she completed JHS and wrote her BECE but had no results to show since she never went for them.

Explaining her refusal to go for her BECE results, she said she was not smart in school and knew she would fail the exams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh