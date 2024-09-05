Gospel musician Obaapa Christy and her husband Nana Yaw Frankie, proved that they were so much in love after a video of them being cosy surfaced on social media

In the viral video captured at Kingdom 107.7FM, the married couple were seen locking lips after a man recorded them and convinced them to kiss

The video excited many Ghanaians who mentioned Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Love, and made fun of him in the comments

Sensational gospel musician Obaapa Christy caused a stir on social media when she shared a kiss with her husband, Nana Yaw Frankie, in public.

Obaapa Christy and husband kiss

In the video, Obaapa Christy and her husband, Nana Yaw Frankie, were seen holding hands as they stepped out of the renowned media house Kingdom 107.7FM, where she had an interview.

The It Will Change/Ebesesa hitmaker was seen holding hands with her husband, and another man who recorded them tried to push them to share a kiss.

The gospel singer was hesitant to kiss Mr Frankie and noted that she was not going to show him her kissing skills.

Upon several requests from the man who recorded them, they eventually kissed. However, the man was not satisfied since he hinted that he did not request a peck but for them to lock lips.

Video of Obaapa Christy and her husband.

Reactions to Obaapa Christy and her husband's video

Many people in the video's comment section mentioned Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Love, as they noted that he definitely saw the video and was pained and rained curses on her.

Others also made fun of the brouhaha between Obaapa Christy and Pastor Love as they made hilarious remarks in the comments.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

BIG Ralph said:

"Pastor Love is watching with fake account"

ObaapaGH said:

"ah yoo so this is the video pastor love watched that's making him mad😂😂akɔm ne nkyeremuu😂😂"

user3848277385773 said:

"Pastor Love can insult and he's right about everything😂😂"

⚜️Theresa Onnen⚜️✝️ said:

"Pastor Love is typing and deleting 🤣😂"

Akuasika ❤ said:

"Pastor love is coming 😝😝😝😝😝😝"

Spendy Love ❤️ said:

"That’s why pastor love is crying 😅"

Obaapa Christy asks for less criticism

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Obaapa Christy called for Ghanaians to issue less criticism towards gospel musicians.

In an interview, she explained that gospel musicians were not angels but were humans like everybody else and were liable to make mistakes.

The Wagey Me hitmaker's statements generated a conversation on social media, with many speaking about the lifestyle of some gospel musicians.

