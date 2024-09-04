Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Love, has apologised to Osofo Kyirabosom and others he recently accused

In an angry outburst at his ex-wife, Pastor Love had alleged that Obaapa had slept with Kyirabosom and other men while married

Following his claims, the pastor went on Peace FM to apologise for his allegations, citing his anger as the cause

Pastor Love, the ex-husband of gospel singer Obaa Christy has made a U-turn after his recent attacks on his ex-wife.

Pastor Love, who broke up with Obaapa Christy in 2011, recently took to social media to lambast the gospel singer.

In a self-recorded video, he accused his ex-wife of sleeping with many men including renowned preacher Osofo Kyiri Abosom, adding that Obaapa Christy had caused the breakdown of Kyiriabosom's marriage.

The ex-husband's rant was triggered by an interview Obaapa Christy had with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM. In the interview, Obaapa, while describing her ex-husband's contributions to her career, suggested that Pastor Love was not fully in charge of writing songs for her.

According to the singer, who only studied to JHS level, her husband was not so lettered and was only slightly better than her.

Feeling disrespected by his ex-wife's claims, Pastor Love sought to insult her and put her in the right place.

Obaapa Christy's ex apologises to Kyirabosom

Many hours after he released the video, Pastor Love seems to have regretted his outbursts and has apologised to Kyiriabosom, Bishop Adonteng, and others.

In an interview with Peace FM, Pastor Love admitted that he had allowed his emotions to cloud his judgment, leading him to make those damaging remarks about the respected men of God.

