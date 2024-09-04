An American business owner is delighted she came to Ghana to receive the blessing of Otumfuo

In a video, she talked about how her meeting with the revered Asante King boosted her business

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated her

Ella Livingston, founder and CEO of Cocoa Asante, an American-based chocolate company, has taken to social media to celebrate after meeting the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the young lady who was recently in Ghana shared her experience of attending the Akwasidae, where she presented some of her products to the Asantehene.

US entrepreneur testimony in a video after meeting the Asantehene. Photo credit: @cocoaasante/TikTok @Cocoa Asante/Facebook

She said after shedding light on visions and plans of her chocolate company, the revered king blessed her and wished her all the best.

Wearing a bright smile, the lady said the blessing she received from the Asantehene has begun to manifest as many opportunities have been made available to her in Ghana.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 60,000 likes and 1900 comments.

"When a @Keith Lee review turns into a royal blessing! From TikTok to Kumasi, this journey led me to the Asante King, and then to the future site of our processing plant in Ghana, bringing us closer than ever to our roots and fulfilling our mission. Proof that when you follow your ‘why,’ doors you never even imagined will open", the caption read.

Netizens commend the American business owner

Social media users who took to the video's comment section admitted that the story of Ella Livingston inspired them.

gotti kadias commented:

"Asante king second most powerful? Lol. He rules over asante kingdom not Ghana. If he comes to greater Accra the Ga mantse is greater than him."

Bycocoara stated:

"As a business owner struggling and trying to navigate in this world. I’m so happy to hear your amazing story."

sway added:

"I literally cried listening to your story. that's so beautiful. I'm on my 4th year of my own business and I needed to hear this. thank you! yours will be the only chocolate in our household."

