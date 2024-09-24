Stonebwoy has released his new collaboration with Amsterdam-based producer and guitarist Ginton titled Jejereje

The reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, has released his new collaboration with Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy releases his highly anticipated Jejereje song with Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton. Photo source: @stonebwoy @gintonmusic

The BHIM Nation leader shared a 20-second teaser featuring his recording session with the Amsterdam-based guitarist, Ginton, and the song's intro.

The collaboration marks Stonebwoy's first music collaboration with Ginton, who is renowned for working with famous Canadian rapper Drake on his Billboard chart-topping Tie That Bands song from his 2022 seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind.

Stonebwoy, who is expected to release his sixth album before the end of 2024, took to his X page to express his excitement for the new song and announce that the music video will be released on YouTube at 6pm GMT on Tuesday, September 24.

Check out Stonebwoy's social media post below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's new song with Ginton

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's new song Jejereje featuring Ginton below:

@DwumahCassandra commented:

"I love it. Since 3 am, I am still listening. Charlie, you are talented #jejereje."

@Khobbyy69 commented:

"1GAD why😌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. The song dey enter waa 💯💯💯♥️. Made the right choice choosing you my Mentor."

@elniino_GH commented:

"Herrr chale this guy is a musical genius eiiii 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@AlexTwum4 commented:

"You cooked and served masterfully. 🔥🔥."

@GucciYng commented:

"You want to cash out this Election year erh 🤣🤣🤣 The hit dey hit very Angle."

Stonebwoy throws money at fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy threw money at fans at the Kawukudi Astro Turf Park despite calling the act disrespectful in a recent interview.

The dancehall musician was in attendance at the sports facility to watch a community football tournament on Monday, September 23, 2024.

