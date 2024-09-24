Stonebwoy, in a trending video, threw money on some fans after witnessing the Youth Peaceful Elections Unity Soccer Gala at the Kwawukudi Astro Turf Park

The dancehall musician, in a recent interview, said that he found it disrespectful to throw money at his fans

Stonebwoy received criticism from some Ghanaians on social media, who called him out for his inconsistencies

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy courted controversy after a video of him throwing money at fans surfaced on social media.

Stonebwoy throws money at fans at the Kawukudi Astro Turf Park after recently calling the act disrespectful. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy throws money at fans

Stonebwoy was in attendance at the Kwawukudi Astro Turf Park to watch the Youth Peaceful Elections Unity Soccer Gala tournament on Monday, September 23, 2024.

The dancehall musician interacted with many individuals at the event and awarded the football tournament participants.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was spotted leaving the Kwawukudi Astro Turf Park in a fleet of cars with his personnel bodyguards and a motorcade providing security.

The BHIM Nation boss' car was mobbed by many fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the musician before his departure.

To show his love and appreciation for the fans' support, Stonebwoy came out of his Toyota Land Cruiser's sunroof to spray money into the air, which many people rushed to grab as he exited.

In a recent interview, Stonebwoy claimed that he disliked throwing money at fans because he finds it disrespectful and preferred to put money in his fans' hands.

He noted that the habit of throwing money at fans was a dangerous act, as people would end up injuring themselves during the melee that might ensue.

The musician, who was recently featured on Jordin Sparks' No Restrictions album, received criticism from Ghanaians on social media for his gesture after his recent remarks about the act, with many people calling him out for his inconsistency.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's gesture

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media in reaction to Stonebwoy's gesture below:

@_drmickey commented:

"He’s an aspiring politician, so his inconsistencies are understandable."

@Bucatiiii commented:

"Efo de3 one big time hypocrite oo. I no understand am sef 😂."

@_6IXGOD commented:

"On the real, this guy is the most hypocrite of all, I swear."

@saintinvictus8 commented:

"Double standards" or change of mind?"

@futuregh221 commented:

"No be disrespect anymore? Err this boy be fanfooler 😂🤣😂."

