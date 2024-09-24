Stonebwoy and Ivorian music icon Meiway linked up in a video, and the legend sang the Ghanaian's latest song, Jejereje

The song, which has a cultural feel to it, has been trending all over social media, and many fans were excited to see Stonebwoy and Meiway together

Many Ghanaians said they wished to see Meiway officially hop in the song as they felt it suited his style perfectly

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and Ivorian music legend Meiway have sparked reactions on social media after a video of them together was shared by the dancehall artiste on his TikTok page.

Ivorian music legend Meiway sings Stonebwoy's Jejereje song in a viral video. Photo source: stonebwoy, meiwayofficial

In the video, Meiway could be seen happily singing Stonebwoy's latest hit song, Jejereje. The video went viral, sparking excitement from Ghanaians who have long appreciated Meiway's music.

Jejereje, which features a rich cultural sound, has been trending on social media even prior to its official release for its unique blend of African rhythms.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their excitement at seeing the two artistes together. Many people said they were hoping that Meiway would officially join Stonebwoy for a remix or collaboration on Jejereje, as they believe the song fits Meiway's style perfectly.

Stonebwoy and Meiway excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sis Sarat said:

"If you don't open your eyes well you won't know it's twi this song is Dope👌💯🔥🔥🔥 I wish you do remix and ft him"

KENNYGEE said:

"Thats the man him self big up Meiway allah Bhim"

Samzyongood commented:

"Stonebwoy be the real Goat 🐐 no other Music Gad 🤲more blessings"

mempromise said:

"yeas meiway needs to be on this song.pls my super star"

pat said:

"wooow legendary Meiway never gets old🥰🥰"

Shatta Wale's SAFA album streams

Stonebwoy is not the only one making waves with his latest release. His rival, Shatta Wale, is also doing well with his new project.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Shatta Wale's new album, SAFA, had garnered more than 16 million plays on Audiomack.

Shatta Wale pulled his weight on the project, and it has received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

