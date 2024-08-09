Stonebwoy has finally released his highly anticipated single 'Pray For Me' featuring Fugees crooner Wyclef Jean

The legendary Grammy winner has spiked up the anticipation for the song with his remarks about Stonebwoy's talent

The song has garnered significant positive reviews so far, with many fans drooling over Stonebwoy's lyricism

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and Wyclef Jean's relationship caught on after their linkup in Jamaica for the Island Music Conference in February this year.

The duo reconnected in New York, where they hinted at working on their debut collaboration after the conference.

On August 9, the highly anticipated single Pray For Me, featuring Stonebwoy and Wyclef Jean, was released.

Stonebwoy flaunts his songwriting strength

Stonebwoy, Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, is known for his vocal dexterity as much as his lyrical prowess.

In a recent interview, the Afro-dancehall and Afrobeats crooner, who was crowned Ghana's Songwriter of the Year at the 25th TGMAs, opened up about his hope to get more accolades for his songwriting skills.

On Pray For Me, Stonebwoy matched Wyclef boot for boot, preaching life and empowering listeners with his awe-inspiring verse.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's new release with Wyclef Jean.

@nyopegideon7659 said:

I pray for the family and BHIM natives

@nwolaalhassan6080 wrote:

I told my guys Stonebwoy’s 6th album will be Grammy Awarded. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. BHIM

@DerickJim3 noted:

The things we deserve bare not meant for us. The bigger system nah pamper us. That's why some people so treacherous. #PrayForMe

@ANOINTEDHANDS45 remarked:

Overlord for a reason

@elialartey2898 commented

Stonebwouy is Ghana music

@GHptv-zo9um added:

I swear I never regret ever being a BHIM fan and will never be

Wyclef Jean eulogises Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wyclef Jean relished working with Stonebwoy and compared him to a reggae legend.

The Diallo hitmaker had remarked, "I found Bob Marley, and Stonebwoy found me as it was written, so shall it be done."

