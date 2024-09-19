Stonebwoy is set to release his latest music collaboration with Amsterdam-based producer & guitarist, Ginton

The dancehall artiste shared a teaser of the song titled Jejereje on his various social media pages on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Stonebwoy's upcoming music collaboration triggered excitement and anticipation among fans

Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy has announced his upcoming music collaboration with Dutch producer and guitarist Ginton.

Stonebwoy teases a new music collaboration with Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton. Photo source: @stonebwoy @gintonmusic

Stonebwoy teases new music collaboration with Ginton

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Stonebwoy, who recently featured on American singer Jordin Sparks' chart-topping No Restrictions album, took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to share a teaser of the new song titled Jejereje.

The 20-second teaser featured the Ghanaian dancehall artiste's recording session with the Amsterdam-based guitarist, Ginton, and the song's intro. The song will soon be released on various digital music streaming platforms.

The song will be the first collaboration between musician Stonebwoy and Ginton, who met during the former's recent trip to the Netherlands for a music concert.

The BHIM Nation boss shared the pre-save link to the new song, Jejereje and said that it will begin the countdown to his upcoming sixth studio album, Up and Running, which will be released in October 2024.

Sharing the teaser, Stonebwoy wrote:

"The countdown begins! Are you ready to dance? #UPXRUNNIN6 ♨️🚨."

Check out the social media post below:

Stonebwoy's upcoming song excites fans

The teaser of Stonebwoy's music collaboration with Ginton triggered excitement and anticipation among fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@dottybwoyb commented:

"ahhhbwoy, we are ready already."

@Quophieparadise commented:

"Abwoy, drop this ! I beg drop eeettt we’re ready🤲🏾🔥😭."

@JustBwoy commented:

"This song, when released early, will really be a monster hit and will take over the whole of Ghana in this election year coz the politicians will use it for demma rallies. The title alone Jejereje 😂💥."

@KOFISMART121 commented:

"Number 9 till thy kingdom come I can't wait óoo this very one I for use am as my weeding song óoo. Let me start dey search for someone enn daughter first ooo#1GAD."

@Jaymahmood2 commented:

"I wish I could do a Voice note. Merrrnnnnnnnnnnnnn you tooo far gone. Versatility at its best. Extra extra extraordinary Musician. Legend. We no dey give anybody gaba."

Stonebwoy returns to GIMPA for Master's programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy re-enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to attain a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy.

A viral social media video showed the dancehall artiste interacting with his lecturer and some of his classmates during their evening lectures.

