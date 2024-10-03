Stonebwoy, in a video, visited the Warner Music record label office in New York as part of his travel plans to the U.S.

The dancehall musician exchanged pleasantries and spoke with the staff before they jammed to his song Jejereje

The video of Stonebwoy's interaction with the staff at the Warner Music office has excited his fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy went viral after a video of him at the Warner Music record label office surfaced on social media.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy visits the Warner Music record label office in New York and jams to Jejereje with the staff. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy visits Warner Music record label office

Stonebwoy visited the Warner Music record label office in New York in the USA on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, as part of his travel itinerary.

The dancehall artiste recently went to support Davido at his new collection launch with Puma at a plush private event. He also spoke at a recent panel discussion at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

In a series of social media videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the BHIM Nation leader, sporting a white T-shirt, black shorts, sneakers, and sunglasses, received a great reception from the staff, who welcomed him as he entered their office.

He exchanged pleasantries and conversed with the staff, who were excited to host him in their office.

After the conversation, the Warner Music record label staff applauded Stonebwoy before joining him to jam to his new song Jejereje, which features Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton.

Stonebwoy, label staff dance to Jejereje

Stonebwoy and the staff could be seen dancing and enjoying the exciting new song, which has taken over the airwaves in Ghana and generated a lot of buzz on social media.

The atmosphere was lively, with smiles all around as the group had a memorable time experience with the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) Artiste of the Year.

Watch the videos below:

Stonebwoy's visit to Warner Music excites fans

The video of Stonebwoy's interaction with the Warner Music record label staff triggered excitement among fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments.

idea commented:

"More fire 🔥🔥. Congratulations @STONEBWOY 🎊🎊🎉🎉."

Charles MacCarthy commented:

"International worldwide superstar Bhim Nation till I die 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

virginbwoy77 commented:

"Grammys soon coming to Ghana ❤️🙏I believe."

Lemoney DÇ commented:

"BHIM to the world 🌎🌍❤️."

Simagg660$# commented:

"Keep on going bro 😎."

Stonebwoy takes Jejereje to New York City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy promoted his latest song, Jejereje, on the streets of New York City.

In a video that trended on social media, the dancehall musician blasted his song while riding in a yellow taxi.

Stonebwoy put his head out of the cab's window and sang the song passionately for people on the streets to see.

