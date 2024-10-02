Davido and Puma collaborated on an event in New York to unveil the Nigerian music star's latest fashion collection

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy attended the private event to support the Nigerian and his team

The video of Stonebwoy and Davido interacting at the event in New York has triggered excitement among the fans

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has gone viral after a video of him at Nigerian superstar Davido's recent event surfaced on social media.

Stonebwoy supports Davido in New York

Davido partnered with sports and fashion brand Puma to launch the new Puma x Davido NYC collection as part of his brand ambassador role.

The musician's team, friends, and Puma officials attended the private plush event in New York City, the USA, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, who has a close relationship with Davido, also attended the event to support and check out some of the new collections.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy, who recently visited Howard University in Washington D.C. for a panel discussion, was spotted interacting with Davido and his team members before the unveiling event.

The BHIM Nation leader, sporting a Puma Scoots Trail Blazing basketball jersey and black shorts, took photos and danced with the Unavailable hitmaker, who was ecstatic to see him.

The two musicians recently reunited in the U.S. and later hit the studios, leading to speculations of a new music collaboration.

Stonebwoy and Davido's linkup excites fans

Stonebwoy and Davido's interaction at the latter's Puma collection unveiling event triggered reactions from fans, who were excited to see the two musicians.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Zulfah Tabaarakallaah commented:

"Amazing love from the high classy legends❤️❤️❤️❤️God continue to bless you both."

nyadzicaleb commented:

"When you hear BHIM no say something hot cooking coming soon💚💚💚💚 abwoy."

Ansu commented:

"Bhim to the whole wiase 💓❤️❤️💕💖💖😍."

All Vybez commented:

"These are the things Alidu hates to see🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Fatash queen commented:

"These two, I always want to see ♥️♥️♥️."

abenalucky commented:

"Dem dey bleed but still BHIM Nation till dy kingdom come 🔥🔥💃💃💃."'

Stonebwoy announces album title and release date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared an update on his upcoming sixth studio album on social media.

The dancehall musician announced that his new project Up and Running would officially release on October 24, 2024.

