Global site navigation

Stonebwoy Supports Davido At His Collection Unveiling Event With Puma In New York: "Big Brothers"
Music

Stonebwoy Supports Davido At His Collection Unveiling Event With Puma In New York: "Big Brothers"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Davido and Puma collaborated on an event in New York to unveil the Nigerian music star's latest fashion collection
  • On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy attended the private event to support the Nigerian and his team
  • The video of Stonebwoy and Davido interacting at the event in New York has triggered excitement among the fans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has gone viral after a video of him at Nigerian superstar Davido's recent event surfaced on social media.

Stonebwoy, Davido, Puma, Stonebwoy and Davido, Davido's collection unveiling, Stonebwoy in New York
Stonebwoy supports Davido at the launch of his new collections with Puma in New York. Photo source: @stonebwoy @davido @bhimnews
Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy supports Davido in New York

Davido partnered with sports and fashion brand Puma to launch the new Puma x Davido NYC collection as part of his brand ambassador role.

The musician's team, friends, and Puma officials attended the private plush event in New York City, the USA, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Read also

Stonebwoy takes Jejereje to New York city in video, excites many

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, who has a close relationship with Davido, also attended the event to support and check out some of the new collections.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy, who recently visited Howard University in Washington D.C. for a panel discussion, was spotted interacting with Davido and his team members before the unveiling event.

The BHIM Nation leader, sporting a Puma Scoots Trail Blazing basketball jersey and black shorts, took photos and danced with the Unavailable hitmaker, who was ecstatic to see him.

The two musicians recently reunited in the U.S. and later hit the studios, leading to speculations of a new music collaboration.

Watch the videos below:

Stonebwoy and Davido's linkup excites fans

Read also

Beeztrap KOTM releases the visualiser of Boa Me Remix featuring Stonebwoy, fans excite

Stonebwoy and Davido's interaction at the latter's Puma collection unveiling event triggered reactions from fans, who were excited to see the two musicians.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Zulfah Tabaarakallaah commented:

"Amazing love from the high classy legends❤️❤️❤️❤️God continue to bless you both."

nyadzicaleb commented:

"When you hear BHIM no say something hot cooking coming soon💚💚💚💚 abwoy."

Ansu commented:

"Bhim to the whole wiase 💓❤️❤️💕💖💖😍."

All Vybez commented:

"These are the things Alidu hates to see🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Fatash queen commented:

"These two, I always want to see ♥️♥️♥️."

abenalucky commented:

"Dem dey bleed but still BHIM Nation till dy kingdom come 🔥🔥💃💃💃."'

Stonebwoy announces album title and release date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared an update on his upcoming sixth studio album on social media.

The dancehall musician announced that his new project Up and Running would officially release on October 24, 2024.

Read also

Stonebwoy settles on Up And Running as his 6th album's title, announces release date

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: