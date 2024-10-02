KiDi, in a social media post, teased that he would be dropping a new song on various digital music streaming platforms in October

The Lynx Entertainment signee recently bragged that his upcoming third studio album is going to be the best in Ghanaian music history

KiDi's social media post triggered excitement and anticipation among fans in the comment section

Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has hinted at releasing a new song as he prepares to launch his upcoming album before the end of 2024.

KiDi teases new music release

KiDi recently travelled to the US and was interviewed by Viper Magazine, based in Dallas. He detailed his early beginnings and approach to making music in the interview.

The Lynx Entertainment signee took to his Instagram page to share a carousel post showing his various exploits during his trip.

In a series of photos, KiDi, sporting a relaxed-fit Zara collared long-sleeved overshirt with blue jean shorts and sneakers, held a glass of champagne at a restaurant as he posed for the camera after enjoying a meal in the afternoon.

The singer was later spotted playing a guitar in a private music studio during a recording session. In the caption of the social media post, singer KiDi shared that he will be releasing a new song for his fans in October.

He wrote:

"New month … New Music OTW 🕺🏼🧨🎶."

KiDi's upcoming song is expected to be part of his preparation to release his third studio album before the end of 2024. The Lomo Lomo hitmaker recently bragged that the album will be the greatest in Ghanaian music history.

Check out KiDi's social media post below:

KiDi's social media post excites fans

KiDi's social media post triggered positive reactions from fans, who expressed excitement and anticipation for his upcoming song. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

ice_prince_yoboh commented:

"Ego sweet o🔥."

kojomcmensah commented:

"Oh, you stay feeding us 🥳."

i.m.s.w.e.e.t commented:

"New month, new music 😍😂."

king_cee01 commented:

"KiDi for a reason 🔥🔥🔥."

trust.ben_ commented:

"We can't wait🔥🙌."

KiDi debunks rumours of battling stroke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi shared that he took a break from music in 2023 to handle some personal challenges.

The Lomo Lomo hitmaker also debunked rumours that he battled a stroke. He, however, admitted that he did experience a health issue.

