Fancy Gadam grabbed the headlines after he performed a flying stunt at his recent Gadam Nation concert at the Bukom Boxing Arena

The musician, in an interview, shared that he did not rehearse for the stunt as part of his preparations for the concert on October 26

Fancy Gadam said that he decided to perform the stunt after watching Chris Brown and Wizkid do so at their music concerts abroad

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam has opened up about the flying stunt he performed at the sixth edition of the Gadam Nation concert on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Musician Fancy Gadam speaks on his flying stunt at the recent Gadam Nation concert. Photo source: FancyGadam, JalilNbaBelieve

Source: Twitter

The Tamale native delivered an electrifying performance with his hit soundtracks in front of a large crowd at the sold-out event at the 4000-capacity Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The Total Cheat hitmaker, renowned for his showmanship, flew over the crowd and performed in the air with suspension wires as he made his grand entry to the stage.

Fancy Gadam speaks on flying stunt

In an interview with media personality Abeiku Santana, Fancy Gadam shared that he did not participate in rehearsals for the stunt and had never performed anything close to it before the Gadam Nation concert.

He said he decided to perform the flying stunt after witnessing international artistes like Chris Brown and Wizkid do so at their respective music concerts.

He said:

“I didn’t rehearse. I had never done such a thing before. I saw a couple of artistes doing it. I saw Chris Brown’s own. I saw when Wizkid did his own at the O2 arena.”

Fancy Gadam noted that he was the first Ghanaian artiste to perform such a stunt at any music concert and that none of his colleagues had ever attempted to do anything similar.

He said:

“Nobody has done that. This is the first time.”

Below is the video of Fancy Gadam speaking about his flying stunt at the concert:

Reactions to Fancy Gadam’s comments

Fancy Gadam’s remarks about his flying stunt triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

brownzelit_world commented:

“Why he dey wear dat in de heat😢?”

skygeethe_hero commented:

“I thought it was hot in Ghana. Why is he wearing this🌚😳?"

Qwecudon commented:

“Who say juju no dey comot from the north lol 😂 😂😂😂?”

agye_mu_gyeene_

“🔥EFYA did one at VGMA.”

Kojb265 commented:

“Nice one.”

Source: YEN.com.gh