Fancy Gadam has expressed his disappointment with GHAMRO after they paid him GH₵374 as a royalty payment

The musician also expressed concerns for veterans in the music industry who are dependent on these royalties

Fancy Gadam's comments about the situation have gathered reactions from many Ghanaian fans on social media

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam expressed his disappointment with the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) for the latest royalty payment he received from them.

In a phone interview with Power FM, Fancy Gadam disclosed that he only received GH₵374 in royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) in 2024.

Fancy Gadam criticises GHAMRO

According to him, GHAMRO does not take Ghanaian artists seriously. He also expressed concern for veteran Ghanaian musicians who depend on music royalties to survive.

He said:

"I feel like they (GHAMRO) don't take us seriously because if they give Fancy Gadam this amount of money, then what about the old artistes who are doing music as their work and are waiting for royalties? Are they trying to tell me this is what I deserve for a whole year? I don't understand. I am in pain right now."

Fancy Gadam explained that he received more in royalties from the organisation in 2023, so he was surprised to receive such a low amount this year, especially considering his great strides in the industry.

He said:

"The last money they sent me before this was GH₵1800. I don't know why. Are they telling me I deserve this small amount after working more this year?"

Below is the video of Fancy Gadam speaking about the royalty payment he received from GHAMRO:

Reactions to Fancy Gadam's comments

Fancy Gadam's comments gathered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Many criticised GHAMRO for paying such a low amount to the musician. Others were also sceptical and sought more clarification on the issue.

@Ro4Romeo commented:

"So the royalties no, how is it calculated for Fancy Gadam to be paid 100GH as royalties from GHAMRO🤔."

@mubarikstar1 commented:

"Fancy Gadam should come clear. This could be royalties from a very old song. GHAMRO pays per song."

@BeGreat2411 commented:

"If Fancy Gadam got 102 and then show boy will get 50 pesewas."

@Khalibrantjnr commented:

"This is a total cheat."

@Content_Nyame_ commented:

"They can do better."

