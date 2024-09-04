Fancy Gadam, in an interview, shared details about his relationship with socialite Hajia4Reall

The musician shared that he travelled with Hajia4Reall to the UK and spent most of his time with her before she got arrested

The musician opened up about some of the key contributions Hajia4Reall made towards his music career

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam has opened up about his relationship with socialite Hajia4Reall.

The socialite was handed a year and a day prison sentence in the US on Friday, June 28, 2024, after pleading guilty to her involvement in a $2 million romance fraud case.

She was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK and was extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.

Fancy Gadam eulogises Hajia4Reall

In an interview with social media personality turned musician Showboy on his Adanko Talk podcast, Fancy Gadam shared that he was close friends with Hajia4Reall and that she played an instrumental role in his music career.

The musician stated that he spent some time with Hajia4Reall in the UK before boarding a flight to the US, where he heard of her arrest.

He said:

"I was supposed to fly from the UK to America. She was supposed to come back to Ghana. I didn't know what happened. I took my flight and reached the US before hearing of her arrest online. Before that, I went with her to the UK. We stayed in the same hotel together. We spent all of our time in London together."

Fancy Gadam noted that he was devastated when he heard the news of Hajia4Reall's arrest and that, due to her absence, he has lost many business opportunities for his music career.

He said:

"I felt very bad. I couldn't control myself because I knew she was a good person. I lost a lot of opportunities because she was not around. I had so many impending businesses with her. She was going to give me a lot of opportunities to meet some people who were willing to support my career."

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwarzenegger shades Hajia4Reall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger threw shade at Hajia4Reall before she began her prison sentence in the US.

The controversial social media personality said that Hajia4Reall would have avoided prison time if she had listened to her advice.

Afia Schwarzenegger also chided Hajia4Reall for greedily defrauding old retirees of their hard-earned money for her lavish lifestyle.

