The National Film Authority (NFA) has cautioned television channels from airing films without authorisation from copyright owners.

The caution follows a series of complaints from global film distributors concerning the airing of their shows and films on terrestrial Ghanaian channels, which directly violates the exclusive rights of the copyright owners.

The NFA says airing shows without authorisation is a breach of copyright laws.

In the wake of the complaints, the authority mandated to ensure compliance with copyright laws within the Ghanaian film industry has urged media houses to obtain the requisite authorisation or license from the copyright owner.

The NFA stressed that broadcasting a film or show without the requisite authorisation constituted a copyright infringement and attracted civil and criminal liabilities.

The Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, also advised media houses to conduct assessments of all movies or films being broadcast at the moment to ensure that they all have the requisite authorisation from the copyright owners.

The NFA advised that if the media house discovers that it does not have the copyright owner’s authorisation to air the film or show, it should immediately be removed from the channel’s programming until the requisite copyright authorisation is obtained.

Juliet talks about how the NFL Ghana ad came about

Apart from supervising Ghana’s film industry, the NFA has been making significant moves to promote the country as the best place on the continent for international productions.

One such move culminated in the NFL’s first ad on the continent being shot in Ghana.

On February 11, 2024, an unprecedented ad teaser shot in Ghana for the National Football League (NFL) was aired at the Super, captivating audiences worldwide.

In a recent interview, the CEO of Ghana's National Film Authority recounted the events leading to the project and its impact.

According to Juliet Asante, who was recently named as a member of Presidential aspirant Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto team, the ad shot in various parts of the country, including the capital city's bustling Makola market, employed over 1500 people.

Discussing the project's economic impact with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day show, the National Film Authority's CEO recounted the deal lobbied for by production houses in Ghana over a little under two million dollars.

Juliet Asante, who now hopes to guide the NPP's presidential candidate in leveraging the vast economic potential of the creative arts sector, says plans are underway to empower production houses to bring in more such deals.

Bawumia and Idris Elba discuss creative economy

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia met with British actor Idris Elba about the creative economy.

The meeting focused on the financial inclusion of Ghanaian creative arts and devising strategies for integration.

The two want Ghana's creative arts economy linked to the worldwide financial ecosystem.

