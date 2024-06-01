Despite releasing songs and collaborating on songs with other musicians, some Ghanaian musicians were unable to secure a nomination for the 25th TGMA

Others, such as Shatta Wale, have excluded themselves from the prestigious awards show, while others failed to release songs in the 2023/2024 calendar year

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), which was then renamed Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) after Telecel acquired Vodafone, has become one of Ghana's most prestigious awards shows.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of Ghanaian musicians who, unfortunately, could not secure a nomination in the 25th TGMAs.

Kwesi Arthur and Shatta Wale in photos from left to right.

Kwesi Arthur, Shatta Wale and three other Ghanaian musicians who did not get any nomination

Below is the list of Ghanaian musicians who failed to bag a nomination at the 2024 edition of the TGMA:

Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has not been a part of the TGMA since his altercation with fellow dancehall musician Stonebwoy at the 2019 edition of the awards show. Both artists were banned. However, the Ghana Music Awards lifted the ban in 2021.

However, since the ban was lifted, the On God hitmaker has not attended the awards show. On May 23, 2019, Shatta Wale took to his Facebook to announce that he would not be a part of the TGMA.

Sister Afia

Despite releasing songs in the 2023/2024 calendar year, songstress Sista Afia failed to bag a nomination in the 25th edition of the TGMA.

In March 2024, Sista Afia took to her Facebook account to lament not getting any nominations. In her post, she wondered if she had offended the show's organisers.

"Have I offended someone at the high table Ghana Music Awards?? The fact that Asuoden was a big song in 2021 Zero nominations which I still don’t get," apart of her statement said.

Kwesi Arthur

Rapper Kwesi Arthur went on a long hiatus and failed to release a song in the 2023/2024 calendar year. However, the rapper released an album on March 22, 2024, which made waves and topped the charts.

Diana Hamilton

Gospel singer Diana Hamilton did not bag any nomination in this year's TGMA. However, in 2020, she won the Gospel Artist of The Year. Also, in 2021, she beat secular acts Adina, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Sarkodie to win the top-most award, the Artiste Of The Year.

Lil Win

Kumawood actor and musician Lil Win failed to bag a nomination in the 25th TGMA. Despite releasing songs and collaborating with other Ghanaian musicians on projects, the reason is unknown.

However, Lil Win was focused on filming his movie A Country Called Ghana, premiering and promoting it.

