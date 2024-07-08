Shatta Wale's biological mother, in a video, accused him of neglecting her for over ten years and revealed that she is currently battling a severe illness

Shatta Wale has responded to the accusations his mother made against him through a social media video

The Dancehall artiste criticised his mother for tarnishing his image in public and heaped praises on his late stepmother

Award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has responded to the accusations of neglect levelled against him by his biological mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah.

Shatta Wale criticises his biological mother

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, Shatta Wale expressed his disappointment with his mother for bringing their private issues to the public.

The Dancehall artiste accused his mother of tarnishing his image and branding him as an irresponsible son to the public.

He said,

“I’m very disappointed in my mother for publicly making those accusations against me. She has tarnished my name to my uncles and other family members, and she’s bringing our issues to the public for people to criticise me. We don't handle family issues like this.”

Shatta Wale eulogised his late stepmother, Madam Stella Gasu, whom she described as his best friend at one point in his life. He acknowledged her as a better mother than his biological mother, Madam Elsie.

According to Shatta Wale, Madam Stella played a significant role in helping him care for his kids when she was alive. He also credited his late stepmother for helping him and his father mend their relationship.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's response to his mother's accusations

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians regarding Shatta Wale's remarks about his mother.

@konyam8020 commented:

"Shatta stop talking and go look for your mother."

@philemonkwameopoku6316 commented:

"Imagine if it was Stonebwoy's mother, the whole Internet will explode over Shatta's ranting!"

@dgd661 commented:

"You said you have money then take care of your mum. Give one taxi or House to your mum."

@book-uc8tk commented:

"For me shatta loves his mom very much but he don't want to see her on the internet talking about what's going on in her life and her entire family comprised her son wale himself period."

Shatta Wale's mother accuses him of neglecting her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, the biological mother of Shatta Wale, has levelled allegations of neglect against her son in a trending video on social media.

In the trending video on social media, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah alleged that Shatta Wale has neglected her for over ten years and has broken off communication with her.

