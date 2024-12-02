Shatta Wale, in a social media post, defended MC Portfolio amid the recent backlash he received

The dancehall musician promised to gift the promoter an additional GH₵50K to the GH₵5K he gave him

Shatta Wale's social media post triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians in the comments section

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has defended event promoter MC Portfolio over the recent backlash he received for taking money from him.

The SM boss and MC Portfolio, a staunch fan of his fierce rival Stonebwoy, recently encountered each other on the Fakye Showbiz TV show during the former's recent trip to Kumasi.

In the middle of the show, Shatta Wale gifted the event promoter GH₵5K, which he accepted and claimed to have given to some of his boys.

Many fans and critics saw MC Portfolio's acceptance of the money from the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker as a betrayal of Stonebwoy, who accused him of 'selling out'.

Controversial media personality Sally Mann also descended on him during a recent episode of her Showtyme TV show.

Shatta Wale defends, promises MC Portfolio money

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shatta Wale promised to gift MC Portfolio an additional GH₵50K to the GH₵5K he gave him during their meeting.

The dancehall musician rubbished claims that the event promoter 'sold out'.

The Shatta Movement leader explained that he wanted to gift the MC the money to show his detractors that he only showed respect for the industry when he accepted the GH₵5K.

"MC portfolio, I want to add 50k Ghc to the 5000 for them to know you didn’t sell out anyone... You just showed the industry what respect is."

Below is Shatta Wale's social media post:

Shatta Wale's social media post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@0panaa_1 commented:

"Some of your fans dey need the funds. Take do better thing, Idolo."

@Archipalago said:

"So you guys say what Portfolio do? Y'all gotta know that he ain’t street and he ain’t living by no code no yall spare him with the insults! Abeg waaa."

@donsonlover commented:

"Thank you, King. I will also add 5000ghc to it again."

@ehard__ said:

"Give money to those who need it.🤦😭🤦."

@Papa_gyimii commented:

"He did well, but Father, my own, no come ooo😂😂."

Shatta Wale gifts artist, mum GH₵20K

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale gifted a young artist and her mother GH₵20K during their meeting at his apartment in Kumasi.

The dancehall musician promised Priscilla Osei and her mother the money after she gifted him a drawing during an interview with Hammer Nti.

Shatta Wale also reassured the woman that he was committed to fulfilling his other promise of sponsoring the young artist's tertiary education.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

