Maali, the baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, gave her fans a view of their newborn daughter's room

The old video was recorded at a time when she was pregnant when the couple was protective of their baby

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked while pregnant, while others talked about their baby's lovely room

Maali, the baby mama of dancehall music Shatta Wale, has shown a part of their newborn baby's colourful room in a heartwarming video.

Maali shows off daughter's room

Maali used a viral TikTok sound used by pregnant women. She recorded the video in her daughter's room before her birth. The wall had colourful paintings and art pieces that made the room even more beautiful.

Shatta Wale's newest baby mama looked pretty as she flaunted her heavily pregnant belly while slaying in a bone-straight red wig that was bum-length.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Maali noted that the video was old and that she wanted to clear out her draft as the new month of December approached.

"Need to clear my draft as we enter a new month #December #grateful #maali."

Maali's daughter's room

Reactions to Maali's pregnancy video

Many people talked about how beautiful Maali looked while pregnant as she showed off her heavily pregnant belly. Others also hailed her as the queen of Shatta Wale's fanbase.

Some fervent fans on her TikTok also admired her daughter's beautiful room as they filled the comment section with several heart and love emojis.

The heartwarming reactions of TikTokers are below:

Sikaba Artistry said:

"Beautiful 🥰."

KWAKU DUBAI 1 said:

"My Worldie mommmmmmmmyyyy🙏❤️🤩."

SKINNY1 said:

"Queen 👑 of SM Religion Jah bless u queen Maali 🥰."

Shatta Wale defends MC Portfolio

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale defended MC Portfolio after the latter received backlash on social media.

MC Portfolio faced scathing criticism from Stonebwoy's fanbase which accused him of misplaced loyalty over hobnobbing with Shatta Wale.

In a heartfelt post on X, Shatta Wale promised to gift MC Portfolio an additional GH₵50K to the GH₵5K he initially gave him. The post garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

