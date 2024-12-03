King Promise, in a video, was spotted hanging out with former footballer Michael Essien after a football game

The singer watched FC Copenhagen's Danish League game with FC Nordsjælland after his recent concert

King Promise and Michael Essien spoke fluently in the Ga language as they laughed while conversing in the stands

Award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise courted attention on social media after he was spotted hanging out with football legend Michael Essien.

The Terminator hitmaker is embarking on his True To Self album tour following the release of his third studio album, which has helped him make history as the first Ghanaian artiste to surpass 400 million streams on Spotify.

King Promise has performed in front of massive crowds at numerous venues in major European cities, including Nefertiti in Gothenburg, Uebel and Gefarhlich in Hamburg and the Le Trabendo in Paris.

The Legacy Life Entertainment signee recently held another concert at the Pumpehuset in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, and thrilled the attendees with a catalogue of his many hit songs.

King Promise links up with Michael Essien

Following the conclusion of his successful music concert, King Promise visited the Parken Stadium on Monday, December 2, 2024, to witness FC Copenhagen's Danish League game with FC Nordsjælland.

The Perfect Combi hitmaker connected with former Chelsea midfielder and current assistant coach of FC Nordsjælland, Michael Essien, in the stands.

In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper, the former Black Stars player was spotted exchanging pleasantries with King Promise and a member of his team.

Michael Essien and King Promise seemed to have a close friendship with each other as they embraced. The two influential personalities spoke fluently in the Ga language as they laughed while conversing.

King Promise, Michael Essien's linkup stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

rf_musiq commented:

"King promise dier, totally street boy oo 😂...see the way he dey speak the Ga 😂😍."

chibsahgh said:

"Beautiful 🥰😂."

muffinnheadsam commented:

"Fr tho he looks good (PS I’m talking bout Michael Essien)."

xiv_samuel said:

"Ga🔥❤️."

shykhid_tjay commented:

"The Ga language 🔥."

kwame_citizen2 said:

"I never knew that Essien speaks Ga oooh 😲."

_ongod_4pf_ commented:

"Brother love 😍❤️❤️❤️."

King Promise shuts down Hamburg

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, King Promise thrilled a sold-out crowd with his hit songs at Uebel & Gefährlich in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The award-winning singer held the high-profile concert as part of his True To Self album tour in major European cities.

Viral videos on social media showed numerous foreign fans singing and dancing to King Promise's songs at the concert.

