King Promise performed at the Uebel & Gefährlich music club in Hamburg, Germany, where fans of the musician attended in their numbers

The show happened on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, as King Promise made a pitstop in the city as part of his True To Self World Tour

Videos from the show, which surfaced on social media, showed foreigners jamming to King Promise's songs, a sight that made many Ghanaians happy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

King Promise performed to a packed crowd at Uebel & Gefährlich in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The show was part of his ‘True To Self’ World Tour, which has taken him to cities around the world.

King Promise performs in Hamburg in a video. Photo source: iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

Fans filled the venue to enjoy the Ghanaian musician’s energetic performance. Videos from the concert shared on social media showed many foreign fans dancing and singing along to his popular songs.

The strong reception in Hamburg has excited many Ghanaians, who are proud to see their music reaching an international audience. Prior to this, King Promise had performed in Gothenburg, where he also had a successful show. Next on the list of cities the artiste is preparing to visit are Paris, Amsterdam, Munich, Brussels, and Copenhagen, among others.

King Promsie's Hamburg show excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yungest_thugger said:

"King too good on his field of singing❤️‍🩹."

ayam_bornbless reacted:

"Next year artiste of the year No one is touching you."

naanunoo1988 wrote:

"This guy is really working.all the best king Promise. 😍😍😍"

hilda67 said:

"Naa this guy is really working without making too much noise. King Promise to the world."

loise_maabena said:

"The show was mind numbing."

King Promise celebrates 400 million streams

King Promise has had a lot to celebrate lately. Aside from his tour doing well, his music is doing well on streaming platforms, especially Spotify.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician celebrated a new milestone after bagging 400 million career streams on the streaming platform Spotify.

The musician expressed excitement through emojis. Fans of the artiste took to social media to praise him and expressed their excitement at the new milestone.

Source: YEN.com.gh