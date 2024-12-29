Shatta Wale, in a video, made a detour to the US to check out his recently acquired expensive Rolls Royce Cullinan

The dancehall musician sat in the car with an entourage, including Leslie of Fantasy Entertainment, and jammed to his song

Shatta Wale also received expensive jewellery he had purchased from private jeweller Samuel Koimene

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale made a quick stop in the US to check out his new Rolls Royce Cullinan ahead of his performance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The SM boss recently announced that he had purchased the luxurious 5-seater Rolls Royce Cullinan, which costs between $340,000 and over $450,000, for his 40th birthday celebration.

Shatta Wale's newest car marked his third major vehicle acquisition in 2024, following his purchase of a Lamborghini Urus and a Cadillac Escalade SUV, which he added to his impressive fleet in his garage.

Shatta Wale checks on his Rolls Royce

Shatta Wale took to his official Instagram page to share a video of his arrival in the US on Saturday, December 28, 2024, to catch a glimpse of his new Rolls Royce Cullinan before its eventual shipment to Ghana soon.

In the video, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker was spotted with an entourage, including Leslie, the owner of Fantasy Entertainment Ghana, in a garage as they sat in the car to check out its impressive features.

Shatta Wale could not contain his excitement as he received expensive customised jewellery from Leslie by private jeweller Samuel Koimene before steering the Rolls Royce Cullinan while jamming to the Money Man song from his 2024 album, SAFA.

In the caption of the social media post, the dancehall musician noted that he made the short trip before continuing his journey to Jamaica for his mentor Vybz Kartel's event.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale checking out his Rolls Royce Cullinan:

Shatta Wale's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@Maddymaznaz commented:

"The intent of showing off is sooo great ! 😳."

jaydee_bruce said:

"Off late, you see say Wale no dey talk plenty oooo. Actions upon actions 😂. You go fit do am? 😂."

certified_paq commented:

"Nii Royce 🔥🔥🔥."

antwiboasiako24 said:

"DemiGod ❤️❤️."

angel_gideon_mann commented:

"You are a pacesetter Shatta. While the rest of them are making noise in Ghana, you decided not to do any shows in Ghana but to team up with the biggest dancehall artist in the world? You are the envy of your colleagues, bro. Opana will try to copy this, but 3nfa! You are the true ordained dancehall king of Africa. The true son of Kartel himself. The only dancehall artist Gaza recognizes. You are sizeless breda!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏."

Shatta Wale boards flight for Vybz Kartel's concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale departed Ghana before his highly-anticipated performance at his mentor Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

The dancehall musician was spotted conversing with some fans as he made his way to book a flight at the Kotoka International Airport.

Shatta Wale will represent Ghana at Vybz Kartel's music event on December 31, 2024, at the Jamaica National Stadium, sharing the same stage with Skilibeng, Busta Rhymes, Popcaan, and Spice.

