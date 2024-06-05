Olivetheboy, in an interview, narrated a story of how his parents threatened to get him arrested when he decided to quit school to pursue music

The young musician recalled how other individuals had to beg on his behalf for his parents to accept his decision

Olivetheboy also reflected on his journey to becoming a mainstream artiste

Rising singer, Olivetheboy has recounted a family dispute that almost landed him in jail in 2021 during an interview.

Olivetheboy Photo source: @olivetheboy

Source: Instagram

Olivetheboy recalls how his parents threatened to get him arrested

Speaking in an Instagram video shared by Accra FM's Nana Romeo, Olivetheboy, whose real name is Joel Ofori Bonsu, revealed that his parents threatened to get him arrested after they found out that he had quit school to do music.

The singer, who was a mechanical engineering student at the time, explained that his parents did not know about his secret music life until the day of his first EP release in 2021.

Olivetheboy added that he had to involve other individuals to beg his parents to reconsider their decision to imprison him.

In the interview, he said,

"It was not pleasant in the beginning. I released my first EP in 2021 when I was in KNUST. At the time, they expected me to be in school but I was in the studios. I didn't even tell them I was about to release an EP but they found out eventually. They then threatened to get me arrested just to put me back in school. It was an unpleasant situation at first but we eventually settled the issue and now, they are proud of me."

The young music star also disclosed that his parents were musicians who had released multiple songs together but he had no interest in making music until he started secondary school.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Olivetheboy's story

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@about_ghana commented:

"Mum is proud of you now"

@mztamynd commented:

"So becos of these type of questions they shud show up in ur studios for this how does this contribute to becoming artist of the year or winning awards "

Dancegod Lloyd and Issahaku dance to Olivetheboy's Asylum song

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that footballer Issahaku Abdul Fatawu and dancer Dancegod Lloyd were captured doing the viral dance challenge for musician, Olivetheboy's Asylum.

They were captured dancing with joy, which melted the hearts of many people who watched the video of the Black Stars player's TikTok page.

Issahaku and Dancegod Lloyd joined the list of several celebrities who have participated in the dance challenge.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh