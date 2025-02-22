Serwaa Amiehere has mourned the passing of late Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo, who passed away on Thursday night

The renowned media personality took to X formerly Twitter to express how broken-hearted she was over the news of his demise

However, her post has generated a lot of conversations about the media personality motive

The death of veteran actor Mawuli Semevo, who passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025, has thrown the film community into a state of mourning.

Mawuli Semevo was a respected figure in Ghana’s theatre and film industry. He became famous after delivering timeless performances in numerous movies and TV shows. His dedication to the craft made him a revered figure, who many aspiring movie stars looked up to. His passing has been described by many Ghanaians as a major loss to the creative arts industry.

Media personality Serwaa Amihere is among several other celebrities who worked with the actor before his tragic fire accident and his shocking death.

The GH One media sensation who doubles as a brand ambassador for Flora Tissues starred in a commercial with Mawuli Semevo.

Serwaa Amihere took to social media to share the video with her tribute saying,

"Rest well Uncle Mawuli I saw you last week but it is well. It was an absolute honour shooting this commercial with you ❤️❤️."

While some fans joined Serwaa to mourn the late actor, others found her post to be tone-deaf and commercially motivated.

Ghanaians mourn Mawuli Semevo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@marzu_awwal said:

"RIP to uncle but this ad really sucx 😭."

@enyonvm wrote:

"The man just died in a horrific way btw.

"So many ways to honour his name and legacy and you're using the opportunity to sell tissue ."paper? Come on!"

@prookieyah shared

"The ads dey one kain."

@optimistxquisit remarked:

"Another commercial concerning his burial won’t be bad, your boyfriend will cry and use the washroom. @SerwaaAmihere. Please when will he stop using the washroom? “Ne bladder ase3 anaa. “

@plann__B added:

"RIP Legend. As for broke uncle he must stop using washrooms as an excuse."

Fond memories of Mawuli Semevo trends

Mawuli Semevo had a lot of great memories when he was alive and old videos from his role in the YOLO series have gone viral online.

Netizens, after hearing of his passing, shared these clips and highlighted how great an actor he was.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor played a huge role in shaping many people's childhoods as he was a constant figure on their TV screens.

Source: YEN.com.gh