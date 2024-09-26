Stonebwoy was invited for a special panel discussion at Howard University, Washington

The Ghanaian superstar honoured the invitation organised by Warner Music on September 26

First set of footage from his arrival and interaction with the students has surfaced on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, who recently earned his degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, flew to Howard University, Washington, for a panel discussion.

The musician announced the speaking engagement on social media, spiking the anticipation.

Several videos from Stonebwoy's engagement have surfaced on social media.

Stonebwoy arrives at Howard University for a speaking engagement organised by Warner Music. Photo source: Facebook/Stonebwoy, Facebook/Bhimnatives

Source: Facebook

Howard University student hugs Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy was spotted at Howard University wearing a new hairstyle.

The musician who recently released a trending new single, Jejereje, expressed his excitement about interacting with the members of the Howard University African Students Association.

The students erupted in joy as Stonebwoy made his way to the hall for the panel discussion. One of them rushed toward Stonebwoy to hug and welcome him to the gathering.

Scenes from the event that have surfaced online thrilled many fans who sought to see more of Stonebwoy's moments at the event.

Fans hail Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's grand entry to Howard University.

Victor Timeline noted:

"Stonebwoy don’t mingle yourself with those America producers . We love the Jamaican style because we know our root and culture"

Sadat Muntari wrote:

"Look at how he's dressed, blending intellectualism with his craft. Education has separated him from the chaff. Education and home upbringing is good Omo."

Blessed De Ignatius said:

"Like someone will dye his hair with colours 😂😂😂"

Insurance Consult remarked:

"When they.wanted an artiste competent enough to discuss the business side.of show business they invited Stonebwoy that should tell you the biggest market of Show business are critically.looking.at Stonebwoy and.his great exploits in the music industry. This what we mean when we say Stonebwoy is fargone .Howard University and Warner must kudos.for selecting Stonebwoy"

Stonebwoy meet with Meiway

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had bumped into Ivorian music legend Freddie Meiway in Nkroful on September 21.

The two met during the commemoration of Kwame Nkrumah's anniversary. Stonebwoy used the opportunity to introduce Meiway to his new song, Jejereje.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh