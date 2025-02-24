Kojo Blak in a video he shared on his Instagram page had the surprise of his life when he heard Sarkodie's verse on his upcoming song 'Next Door'

Ghanaian musician Kojo Blak was left surprised after hearing Sarkodie’s verse on his upcoming song, ‘Next Door’.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Kojo Blak, who was in the studio with his team, had no idea that the rapper had been added to the track.

The moment he heard Sarkodie’s voice, he jumped and screamed in excitement. Other folks in the studio also celebrated with him.

The video has sparked reactions from fans, with many looking forward to the song’s release on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Kojo Blak has been gaining attention with his hit song Excellent, which features Kelvynboy.

The track has been receiving massive airplay, and dancehall star Shatta Wale is the latest big name to endorse it.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Shatta Wale held a TikTok LIVE session, where he vibed to Excellent. Dressed in Medikal’s BYK merch, he sang along word for word, showing his support for the rising artiste.

Reactions to Kojo Blak's Sarkodie verse response

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

delris_4l said:

"Bro, I know it ain’t just me thinking Kojo and the other gee on the couch doing too much now."

nana.diamond_ commented:

"Moments like these are priceless, big up @sarkodie #Landlord."

khaylilboy__x said:

"You see the relevance of @sarkodie hmmmm just his voice alone u see the jubilations let’s protect @sarkodie at all costs he has done a lot forgeriiit."

sin_baaad_ commented:

"Make mama no see that boy say he dey smoke Igbo o.😂"

godnice_star said:

"The guy next to you is a real geee .. The goosebumps were physical.. he’s a real blood a real fun person."

barokingmusic commented:

"Been following u for a while and all I can say its bout time.🔥"

king.rabbi1 said:

"Awww, see the happiness the brothers gathered."

itz_blu said:

"See the excitement🔥 This is what it’s all about !! Raising the youngsters up! Bless up King Sark."

prince_arde_jnr commented:

"The video shoot is no deal unless u wait for Bawumia to take over Ghana ooooo."

lilmicky705 said:

"The most important thing is to get the right person in your situation."

Joey B releases new song Akorfa

Ghanaian musician Joey B also recently dropped a song that has made waves on social media.

The song which is titled Akorfa comes after the success of his earlier tune Princess which was a fan favourite.

YEN.com.gh reported that many Ghanaians have set high expectations for the performance of the new tune.

