DopeNation, in a social media post, responded to Kuami Eugene after his recent scathing remarks about them

The twin music duo shaded the Angela hitmaker's hairstyle and challenged him ahead of their new music releases

DopeNation also advised Kuami Eugene against stealing someone's song to compete with them

Ghanaian twin music duo, DopeNation has responded to their former label mate Kuami Eugene's recent scathing remarks about them.

DopeNation responds to Kuami Eugene's recent scathing remarks about them. Photo source: @ghdopenation and @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

The feud between the former Lynx Entertainment signees began after DopeNation threw shade and made cheeky remarks towards Kuami Eugene in a social media post.

The twin duo posted after their former label boss and music executive Richie Mensah officially confirmed the Angela hitmaker's departure from his Lynx Entertainment record label in an interview on Hitz FM.

The music duo wished their former labelmate success in overcoming the supposed “Lynx curse”, a belief by fans that artistes who leave the label struggle to make hit songs and maintain their relevance in the Ghanaian music industry.

DopeNation's post was also a response to controversial remarks Kuami Eugene made in an interview, where he expressed relief after their exit from Lynx Entertainment in 2020.

In response to the music duo's cheeky remarks, Kuami Eugene took to social media to accuse them of chasing social media clout to promote a "gym song" and that he would shift his attention towards them after he releases quality music on his upcoming birthday.

DopeNation responds to Kuami Eugene's scathing remarks

DopeNation took to their X (formerly Twitter) page to respond to Kuami Eugene's remarks. In the post, they claimed that their former label mate, who had grown a huge Afro hairstyle in recent times was wearing a wig and that he needed to take it off.

The twin duo also threw a challenge to Kuami Eugene to see which one of them would drop a quality song during the weekends.

DopeNation also warned Kuami Eugene against stealing another musician's song in an attempt to compete against them, an accusation that has dented the latter's image on several occasions since he achieved mainstream success.

Below is DopeNation's social media post:

DopeNation's response to Kuami Eugene stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Archipalago commented:

"Ebi that wigs dey bore me! He’s a very disrespectful boy who always wanna talk down on his fellow artiste! Kuami ewiase nk)) awiey3 ooo na br3 woho ase."

Abrantielove said:

"That Eugene guy dey bore me waaaa."

WholeEmpire commented:

"Masa all jokes aside that boy good pass u all. En catalogue big. If dem dey mention all top artistes for Gh 1-15, he go dey inside…hits den hits."

mamaAliceba1 said:

"At this point, I know who Dopenation really are. You twins are beginning to look like you are building your music career with beefs especially that beef you had with Kwesi Arthur at some point in time was pointless."

Richie Mensah speaks about the "Lynx Curse"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richie Mensah weighed in on the conversation about the rumoured "Lynx Curse".

The Lynx Entertainment CEO claimed that the supposed curse did not exist and that the numerous challenges in the music industry made it difficult for some artistes to thrive on their own.

Richie Mensah added that artistes not having a dedicated staff working on their brands after they leave the record label was part of the issues in the industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh