Richie Mensah has addressed rumours surrounding a supposed "Lynx curse" in an interview on Hitz FM with DJ Slim

The record producer and CEO of Lynx Entertainment said there was no such thing and noted that the music business was a difficult one

He mentioned that it was natural for an artiste to leave a label like Lynx where 60-plus employees are working on their project and struggle as an independent artiste

Popular Ghanaian record producer and CEO of Lynx Entertainment Richie Mensah has dismissed claims of a "Lynx curse" that supposedly affects artistes after they leave the record label.

Addressing the rumours in an interview with DJ Slim on Hitz FM, the music producer made it clear that there was no such thing.

According to him, the music industry was naturally challenging, and it was not unusual for an artiste to struggle after leaving a structured label like Lynx.

He explained that with over 60 employees working on an artiste’s brand, transitioning to an independent career comes with inevitable hurdles. However, he stressed that this was not a curse but simply the reality of the business.

The debate surrounding the "Lynx curse" has intensified in recent weeks, with some fans pointing out that several former Lynx signees have faced difficulties after parting ways with the label. The latest controversy was sparked by a heated exchange between two former Lynx acts, DopeNation and Kuami Eugene.

Tensions flared after DopeNation, a music duo that left Lynx Entertainment in 2020, took a jab at Kuami Eugene on social media. Their post subtly mocked the singer, implying that he would need luck to survive what they called the "Lynx curse".

This remark was in response to comments Kuami Eugene had made in an earlier interview, where he expressed relief over DopeNation’s departure from the label.

Unamused by their dig, Kuami Eugene quickly hit back on X (formerly Twitter), brushing off the duo’s remarks. He suggested that DopeNation was only trying to stir controversy to gain attention for an upcoming song.

