Killbeatz Earns Grammy Recognition for Contribution to Ed Sheeran’s Divide

Ghanaian music producer Joseph Kwame Addison, popularly known as Killbeatz, has been recognised by The Recording Academy for his contribution to Divide by Ed Sheeran.

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A certificate issued by the Academy honours Killbeatz for his role as a producer on the project, which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

The recognition places the Ghanaian producer among a select group of creatives behind one of the most successful albums of its era, as Divide dominated global charts and reinforced Ed Sheeran’s worldwide appeal.

Killbeatz announced the receipt of his Grammy recognition by sharing a photo of the

Killbeatz, known for his Afrobeats-influenced production style, has built a strong reputation in Ghana’s music industry, collaborating with several top local and international artistes.

His involvement in the Grammy-winning project underscores the rising global impact of Ghanaian producers on the international music scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh