Killbeatz Earns Grammy Recognition for Contribution to Ed Sheeran’s Divide
Ghanaian music producer Joseph Kwame Addison, popularly known as Killbeatz, has been recognised by The Recording Academy for his contribution to Divide by Ed Sheeran.
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A certificate issued by the Academy honours Killbeatz for his role as a producer on the project, which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
The recognition places the Ghanaian producer among a select group of creatives behind one of the most successful albums of its era, as Divide dominated global charts and reinforced Ed Sheeran’s worldwide appeal.
Killbeatz announced the receipt of his Grammy recognition by sharing a photo of the
Killbeatz, known for his Afrobeats-influenced production style, has built a strong reputation in Ghana’s music industry, collaborating with several top local and international artistes.
His involvement in the Grammy-winning project underscores the rising global impact of Ghanaian producers on the international music scene.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh