Used Android phones may lack long-term support despite attractive prices

Using expired phones poses security risks if used for sensitive purposes

There are easy ways of checking your phone's expiry to aid in the management of your devices

Modern Android phones come with a lengthy support promise.

Often five or six years. However, if you're buying a used phone or taking advantage of clearance sales on older models, your "bargain" might turn out to be short-lived.

Android Phones Have an Expiration Date; Here's How to Find Expiry For Your Samsung, Others

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Expiration basically means the last major Android update the device will receive.

How to Geek explained that a Samsung S25 Ultra, for example, which has a seven-year support promise from Samsung, ends in 2032, at which point it will no longer get major Android updates.

It can be hard to tell the difference between one major Android release and the next, and the easiest way to check your phone’s support status is.

How to check your phone's expiry date

The easiest way to find your phone's expiry is to just Google it. In most cases, if you simply do an internet search for your exact phone model along with a search term like "end of support," you'll get a straight answer.

If your phone manufacturer has made a public statement on when the phone will stop receiving updates, it should be easy to find.

If you don't know what model your phone is, you can just look under Settings > About.

Major brands like Samsung and Google make it super easy to find the support date.

However, mid-range and budget phones don't necessarily have long support cycles of six to seven years, and phones from smaller brands with fewer resources can have much shorter two to three-year cycles.

More obscure phone makers might not make a clear public commitment, so your phone's support ends when they feel like ending it.

Dangers of your phone after expiry

When the phone is no longer getting security updates, you can still keep using it, but it's not a good idea to use it as your main phone.

One should not do things like banking or password management on the device. Instead, you might want to repurpose it as a media player, a smart home controller, or a retro gaming device using emulation.

As long as the hardware is still good, you can do something with your phone, but just be circumspect about how sensitive that task is.

Source: YEN.com.gh