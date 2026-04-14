Dancehall music stalwart Stonebwoy has shared a heartfelt story of receiving a Land Cruiser V8 from a stranger

In a recent interview, he noted that a casual chat transformed into a business discussion, leading to the unexpected car gift

The emotional experience reaffirmed Stonebwoy’s faith in support coming from unexpected places

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Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has recounted how a casual conversation with a stranger unexpectedly led to him receiving a brand new Land Cruiser V8 vehicle as a gift.

Stonebwoy: How a Chance Conversation Ended a Land Cruiser V8 Gift From a Stranger to Musician

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, the award-winning musician said the encounter happened while he was in Nigeria, where he stepped out of his hotel room to relax and met a Lebanese businessman identified as Rai.

According to him, what started as a simple discussion evolved into a broader conversation involving several people, eventually turning into what he described as a business forum.

During their interaction, Stonebwoy revealed that he had sold two of his cars, including his favourite V8 and a Range Rover, to finance a concert.

Moved by his story, the businessman later contacted him and invited him to pick up a vehicle. To his surprise, Stonebwoy was presented with a brand new V8 at no cost.

“I have never met him before in my life. Under 72 hours,” he said, expressing shock and gratitude over the gesture.

A renowned Ghanaian businessman, Mohammed Raii gifts Stonebwoy a brand new Land Cruiser. Image credit: Starr FM

Source: TikTok

The musician noted that it was the first time he had received a car as a gift, describing the experience as deeply emotional and a reminder of his faith.

He added that the unexpected blessing reinforced his belief that opportunities and support can come from unlikely sources.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Shatta Wale acquires a new Lamborghini Urus

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale courted attention online with his luxury car purchase, which came a month after his yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus was seized by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Thousands of fans who witnessed the musician's recent brush with the law had a lot to say about his purchase.

Source: YEN.com.gh