]Shatta Wale has opened up on an encounter with a mysterious spirit that changed his life completely

In a video, the dancehall artist detailed how the supposed spirit appeared to him, and the words she told him

The account has triggered massive reactions on social media as his fans have shared mixed comments

Award-winning dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has shared his encounter with a supposed spirit.

Shatta Wale opens up on a spiritual encounter that transformed his life. Image credit: Mask Blog, SM Blogger

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a TikTok live session, the SM leader detailed that one fateful night, on his way to visit his father, he met a purported mad woman who he believed was a spirit.

According to him, he was at a traffic light waiting for it to turn green when all of a sudden, he heard a voice. Shatta claimed he turned and saw the lady, whom he said looked like a mentally unstable person.

The award-winning artist claimed he asked the woman if everyone was ok, but the woman in question responded, saying;

“Do not be afraid, our support is with you.”

In the narration of Shatta Wale, he immediately opened his bag, grabbed GH¢500 and handed it over to the supposed spirit, but she declined, saying;

“I didn't come here for your money. I only came to deliver a message to you.”

According to Shatta Wale, the traffic light turned green, and she drove off slowly, only to turn, and the woman was nowhere to be found, as indicated by the dancehall artist.

The SM leader discloses that the encounter changed the way he sees people whom he perceives as less privileged, adding that a purported spirit once told him he disrespected one of theirs, a reason for his struggle during his days as Bandana.

Shatta Wale's narration has triggered massive reactions among his fans.

The TikTok video is below:

Reaction to Shatta Wale's spirit claim

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Shatta Wale's claim about an alleged spirit.

Feelingbrother wrote:

“Please, Godfather SM, your secret is your power.”

Cute Flower wrote:

“My Godfather, it's my prayer that God will protect you from the evil hands.”

Frank Kisse wrote:

“God is in control.”

Komoko wrote:

“May the living Yahweh protect you with more life in Jesus' name.”

Shatta Wale takes spiritual bath

On Sunday, August 24, 2025, following his release from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Shatta Wale was spotted performing what appeared to be a spiritual cleansing ritual at the Next Door Beach in Teshie, just two days after his release.

The dancehall artist was seen entering the sea barefoot and engaging in what many described as a spiritual bath, believed by some to signify renewal, cleansing, or protection from negative energies following his ordeal.

The Street Crown crooner removed his all-white attire and wore only his boxers as he entered the water and splashed water all over himself.

Fans and onlookers gathered around the Teshie beach to watch the unusual moment, with several videos making their way online.

Neither Shatta Wale nor his management team has issued an official statement about the ritual, but his appearance at the beach has already stirred lively conversations across social platforms.

The Instagram video of Shatta Wale taking a spiritual bath is below:

Shatta Wale takes a spiritual bath after his release from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office. Image credit: Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie collaboration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy expressed willingness to collaborate with Sarkodie and Shatta Wale for a joint performance in the future.

However, he argued that chasing a headline-grabbing joint performance at the expense of individual artistic development was the wrong priority.

The collaboration between the three artists sparked a massive reaction on social media, with the singer's fans sharing their opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh