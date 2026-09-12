Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho addressed questions about his decision to hand Yan Diomande his first start

The Ivorian winger featured in Madrid's emphatic victory over Rayo Vallecano bouncing back from their 2-1 loss to Real Betis

Mourinho outlined specific qualities in Diomande that make the youngster a tactical option across both wings

Jose Mourinho has firmly rejected the notion that external scrutiny played any part in his choice to field Yan Diomande from the start during Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, September 12.

The Ivorian winger made his first competitive appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu from the opening whistle, a decision that attracted attention given the questions that had been circulating around his role at the club.

Jose Mourinho has explained why he started Yan Diomande in Real Madrid's 4-1 win against Rayo Vallecano. Photos by Quality Sport Images and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho explains Yan Diomande decision

When asked whether debate surrounding Diomande had nudged him towards the selection, the Portuguese manager was characteristically direct.

"I'm a little too old to be pressured," Mourinho said, as quoted by Tribuna.

The manager went on to speak in detail about what he sees in the young forward, describing him as a player with "incredible potential" who is "unbelievable in 1v1, at crossing, at shooting."

The comments represent some of the most enthusiastic praise Mourinho has offered publicly for the winger since his arrival at the club.

Diomande's tactical value at Real Madrid

Beyond the immediate praise, Mourinho also highlighted the broader tactical benefit Diomande brings to his squad.

With the 19-year-old winger capable of operating on either flank, Mourinho noted that Arda Guler becomes a viable option on the right side when Diomande features.

That flexibility gives Madrid greater depth and alternative attacking shapes depending on the opposition.

The 4-1 scoreline against Rayo Vallecano provided a comfortable backdrop for the youngster's landmark start, and Mourinho's post-match comments suggest the performance did little to dampen the manager's confidence in the player's development.

Diomande leads top 10 most expensive African signings

YEN.com.gh ranks Africa’s 10 most expensive transfers, with two Ghanaian stars making the list.

Diomande tops the rankings after his move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid, worth up to $144 million (£120m).

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Source: YEN.com.gh