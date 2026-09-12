King Promise and Omar Sterling visited Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Hull City

Omar Sterling received a customised No.9 Chelsea, while King Promise collected his own No.5 shirt in matching fashion

King Promise, who won TGMA Artiste of the Year in 2025, was also spotted doing pre-match talks with what appeared to be Chelsea TV

Two of Ghana's biggest names in music made a very public show of their Chelsea allegiance, with King Promise and R2Bees' Omar Sterling turning up pitchside at Stamford Bridge for the Blues' Premier League fixture against Hull City.

King Promise and Omar Sterling were spotted at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Hull City on September 12, 2026. Photo credit: @iamkingpromise/Instagram and @omar_sterling/Instagram.

Source: Twitter

King Promise, Omar Sterling spotted at Stamford Bridge

Footage circulating on social media captured the pair soaking up the atmosphere in Chelsea's away kit. Sterling was seen muttering his now-iconic "Ra ta ta" phrase, while a later scene showed the duo receiving personalised shirts.

Sterling's reaction to his customised No. 9 jersey was particularly telling — he responded with an enthusiastic "wa shishɛ egyuma no" as he clutched it with both hands.

King Promise, a dyed-in-the-wool Chelsea fan, collected his own No. 5 shirt, and the two held up their jerseys in scenes that looked every bit like a new signing photoshoot.

Watch the video, as shared on X:

The 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year was not just there for the kit and the cameras only.

Promise was also filmed appearing to conduct pre-match talks with what looked to be Chelsea TV, adding a more formal dimension to the visit beyond a standard celebrity appearance.

Fans react to King Promise, Omar Sterling's visit

Social media had plenty to say about the Ghanaian artists' appearance at the Bridge.

@BigZabud7 wrote:

"This is beautiful 🤩"

@KumasiGideon said:

"They are the reason Chelsea couldn't win."

@Torres_50506 commented:

"King Promise today no be ur day."

Chelsea drop points on King Promise, Omar Sterling visit

The Blues made a bright start to the match, with Morgan Rogers getting the home side off the mark inside seven minutes, according to Livescore.

However, Mohamed Belloumi struck twice before the break to flip the contest on its head.

According to ESPN, Joao Pedro pulled Chelsea level in the 66th minute, but Xabi Alonso's side could not find the decisive goal against the newly promoted visitors, ultimately being held to a draw.

Chelsea will look to bounce back when they travel to Brentford on September 18.

King Promise trains with former Chelsea star

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise was left gasping for air after joining a former Chelsea star for a tough jogging session.

The Terminator hitmaker shares a close bond with the ex-footballer and often visits his studio sessions in London.

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Source: YEN.com.gh