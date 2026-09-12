A presidential staffer sparked widespread debate after claiming Arts students have no need for mathematics during Ghana's 2026 school placement season

Her remarks, shared by UTV on Facebook on September 12, 2026, drew sharp criticism from Ghanaians who called the position dangerous and uninformed

Commenters, including educators and professionals, pushed back strongly against the claim with pointed arguments

A presidential staffer has ignited public controversy after asserting that Arts students in Ghana do not require mathematics, a claim that drew immediate and widespread pushback from Ghanaians online.

The remarks were shared by UTV on Facebook on September 12, 2026, in the context of discussions surrounding the 2026 school placement process.

“Arts Students Do Not Need Mathematics”: Nana Yaa Jantuah Speaks on Tertiary Education in Ghana

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians disagree that Arts student don't need mathematics

The post quoted the presidential staffer as saying Ghanaians "should come to the consensus that Arts students do not need Mathematics," though the full extent of her remarks was not captured in the screenshot.

King Selorm Attadze I challenged the premise directly, writing:

"That's very much not true. Every human needs mathematics... It is the bed rock of your thinking process..."

Holly SarBoat raised a procedural concern, saying:

"Why don't Art students need mathematics? We can't just come to a consensus without knowing why they don't need it."

Lartey Lartey pointed to the practical implications for students who pursue careers in healthcare and teaching after taking the General Arts pathway:

"Mummy, pls do not forget that most of these Gen Art students are those we found in both the teacher training and nursing schools... Without some level of skills in maths, how do a nurse chat a patient's BP in the ward, how do they calculate and the time for administering of same..."

Presidential staffer Nana Yaa Jantuah's role questioned

Beyond the academic debate, some commenters directed their frustration at the staffer's position within government. Addai-Kyeremeh Collins wrote:

"This woman is enjoying our taxes in the name of presidential staffer. What at all is she adding to the governance of this government, if this is her thinking 🤔🤔🤔? Ghana paa nie?"

The name of the presidential staffer was not visible in the portion of the post shared by UTV, and no official statement was released in response to the public reaction at the time of publication.

The Facebook post is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh