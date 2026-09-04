Black Sherif dropped his new EP, Sun Sherif, a six-track project released via RBA/EMPIRE that marks a notable shift in tone from his previous work

The 24-year-old Ghanaian artist revealed he has struggled with receiving love despite craving intimacy, and the EP gives fans a glimpse into that personal battle

Sun Sherif features collaborations with Trinidadian artist Full Blown and AratheJay, with tracks ranging from devotion and faith to betrayal and the cost of success

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Black Sherif has delivered his most personal body of work yet with the release of *Sun Sherif*, a six-track EP that pulls back the curtain on a side of the Ghanaian music star fans rarely see.

Black Sherif Releases 6-Track EP Sun Sherif, Opens Up About Struggles With Love and Intimacy

Source: Instagram

The project, out now via RBA/EMPIRE, arrives on the heels of his critically received sophomore album *Iron Boy* and represents a deliberate step in a different direction.

Where Iron Boy leaned into resilience and the emotional toll of fame, *Sun Sherif* trades some of that armour for vulnerability, inviting listeners into a more personal space.

Black Sherif on Love, Longing and the Bedroom Mirror

Speaking about what drove the EP's creation, Black Sherif was unusually candid. "Almost all of the necessary affections that I have needed, and have gotten, came from afar, physically and figuratively.

As a result, I have a tough time receiving and keeping love, or better said, intimacy, even though I crave it intensely," he said.

"Which, in my adult years, has become one of the greatest discussions in my bedroom mirror. With this project, I have allowed you a glimpse of it."

That thread of longing runs through the EP's lead single, "Love Again", featuring Trinidadian artist Full Blown, which sets the emotional tone for the project from the outset.

The remaining five tracks each carve out their own space. "Expresso" revisits some of the tension from *Iron Boy*, touching on fast success, loneliness and what it costs to stay grounded. "Run Around" frames love as a plea for understanding, while "Jolie" offers the most straightforward expression of devotion on the record. "Forever", a collaboration with AratheJay, channels spirituality and solitude through the lens of faith. Closing track "Frontline" brings back Black Sherif's harder edge, addressing betrayal, money, pride and the need to stay prepared.

Before the EP dropped, the 24-year-old sent a simple but telling message to his fanbase: "Open your ears and your heart."

Black Sherif's growing cultural footprint

The release comes at a moment when Black Sherif's reach stretches well beyond the music industry. In 2024, he walked for Labrum London at London Fashion Week and made his Paris Fashion Week debut with Off-White. He was also dressed by Christian Louboutin for the brand's GQ event during BRIT Awards week.

More recently, he contributed "Find A Way" to Puma's World Cup campaign, celebrating Ghana's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With *Sun Sherif*, Black Sherif continues to expand the conversation around who he is, using music, fashion and cultural moments to tell a story that is becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

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Source: YEN.com.gh