Ghanaian social media personality Robest shared a video announcing his intention to step into street evangelism alongside a colleague

The announcement arrives weeks after a public feud with Bishop Ajagurajah, following news that he had been driven mad, which the religious leader took credit for

Robest filmed the earnest address outdoors, with an on-screen caption reading 'Time is up' throughout the clip as he shared plans for his new career path

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Controversial Ghanaian social media personality Robest has publicly announced a dramatic new chapter in his life, declaring his intention to take up street preaching and spread the Christian gospel alongside a fellow evangelist.

Social media personality Robest announces his shift to street evangelism weeks after his public feud with Bishop Ajagurajah. Photo source: @iamrobest_gh

Source: TikTok

In a selfie-style TikTok video filmed outdoors on Thursday, 3 September 2026, Robest delivered a direct-to-camera address from a lush garden setting surrounded by tropical palm and banana trees.

The clip carried a persistent on-screen caption reading "Time is up," and Robest spoke throughout in an earnest, sermon-like tone.

He outlined plans to be out on the streets from the coming days, describing the word of knowledge as the centrepiece of his first preaching outing.

Robest's evangelism announcement

Robest confirmed he would be joined by a colleague for the street ministry, framing the venture as a sincere calling rather than a social media stunt.

His message carried a sense of urgency, with the recurring "Time is up" caption reinforcing the religious fervour of his delivery.

"Everybody keeps asking when we will hit the streets to preach the word of God to you. A lot of people call me Prophet Robest. You will see me and my colleague King Ollie, who has been sent by God and has been doing the Lord's work for a long time on the street."

"Next week Saturday, you will be able to ask the word of knowledge. Our first preaching is the word of knowledge," he said during the video.

The announcement has caught the attention of his followers, given the turbulent few weeks that preceded it.

Robest's recent feud with Bishop Ajagurajah

The timing of Robest's turn towards evangelism has raised eyebrows, arriving not long after a very public dispute with Ajagurajah.

The popular Ghanaian TikToker dragged the bishop on social media days after reports claimed that the latter had made Robest gone mad.

The feud drew considerable attention online and made Robest one of the more talked-about names on Ghanaian social media in recent weeks.

Whether his embrace of street preaching represents a direct response to that period or a longer-held spiritual conviction remains unclear, but the shift is notable for a personality who built his following primarily through social media content.

The TikTok video of Robest announcing his move into street evangelism is below:

Popular Kumasi-based rapper Syder 38 becomes pastor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian drill rapper Syder 38, formerly of the duo G-Migos, who transitioned from music to Christian ministry.

The remarkable shift sparked discussions among fans, particularly as he delivered sermons and led prayers, demonstrating a deeply committed new direction in his life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh