Mr. Brandful became a viral Instagram father of the year during the engagement ceremony of his first daughter

The caring father in an emotional video won the hearts of social media users with his local accents and gestures

The father of a beautiful daughter has yet again given off his last daughter's hand in marriage, and this video will make your day

A video excerpt of a traditional wedding between a Ghanaian couple went viral in 2020. As part of the traditions and customs of this country, fathers with support from the family give their daughter's hand in marriage.

In the presence of the groom's family, the bride's father, Mr. Brandful asks his daughter if she willingly consents to the marriage.

The response from the daughter determines whether the wedding proceeds or is called off. The father of the bride hails from the central part of Ghana hence his accent.

In the first viral video, the bride's father asked if his daughter has any issues at home. The beautiful bride replied that she is happy at home.

Mr. Brandful added that some family members have brought presents that they want her hand in marriage. Since she is happy at home, does she want him to take the items?

The beautiful bride's infectious smile and response and her father's generated lots of positive comments on their page.

In another video sighted online, the intelligent daddy asked his last daughter similar questions as to whether she wanted to stay home with him or leave for her matrimonial home.

The bride, Araba, and groom, Derrick Crentsil is the founder of Waakye Summit. Announcing their wedding date on social media, Derrick shares a series of pre-wedding photos, including a picture of them in pre-school captioned:

Imagine falling in love with a beautiful woman and when you’re confessing your feelings, you both discover that you were in the same nursery class and had absolutely NO IDEA! That’s just a snippet of the story of #TheDnAMatch ❤️

SWIPE to see our nursery picture.

Social media users have commented on the video and many are drooling over the beautiful daughter of emotional father.

Mr. Brandful deserves father of the year award

The proud and happy father has become an inspiration for all fathers as he unconditionally supports his family to organize such a beautiful ceremony for his last daughter, Araba.

