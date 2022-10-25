Ghanaian fashion brand, Duaba Serwaa styled 12 Years A Slave actress, Lupita Nyong'O for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala

Lupita and her sister, Fiona looked exquisite in the black gown for the fashionable events attended by top style icons in Santa Monica, California

The creative director and chief executive officer of the fashion house, Nelly, shared the exciting news on social media

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o was among the celebrities who graced the red carpet at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday night in Santa Monica, California.

The Kenyan-Mexican actress was named among the best dressed for the night in an haute couture by Ghanaian fashion designer, Duaba Serwaa.

In an Instagram post shared by Duaba Serwaa, Lupita looked effortlessly classy in the floor-length one-hand black dress while her sister, Fiona, and Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z.

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o, Fiona, and Becca stun in a signature dress by Duaba Serwaa. @becca @duabaserwaa @lupitanyongo

Fiona wore a black long-sleeve top to match the custom-made floor-sweeping skirt. She opted for a piece of silver jewelry while Lupita styled her natural hairstyle to complete her looks.

Many fashion influencers and industry players have commented on the series of Instagram posts by Duaba Serwaa.

Celebrities such as Rebecca Acheampong popularly called Becca, actress, Nikki Samonas, former French ambassador to Ghana, and HE Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé have been spotted in the Duaba Serwaa's signature origami masterpiece.

The event funds the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center, which was created by Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson.

Beyoncé, the daughter of Knowles-Lawson, made an appearance on the red carpet together with her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as Lori Harvey, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, and many others.

Beyoncé chose a custom, strapless Gucci mermaid gown with silver star embellishments on her chest for the occasion. She chose Lorraine Schwartz's jewelry, pink satin opera gloves with ruffles at the shoulder, black sunglasses, and a straightforward black purse as her accessories.

The lavish event included a vintage "Harlem Nights" theme, urging guests to dress to impress in outfits that evoked the vintage glitz and glamour that Harlem was famous for from the 1920s to the 1950s.

