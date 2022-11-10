Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pinamang is the newest face on our television with elegant wardrobe choices

The beautiful television presenter is a fashion lover and most of her styles are always on point from her hairstyle to her shoe collection

Afia Pinamang is also the chief executive officer of the beauty brand with a huge following on social media

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pinamang is our style influencer for the day. The voluptuous female celebrity has an unquestionable fashion sense as she hosts various Ghanaian celebrities on her entertainment review show.

The beautiful television star has been advertising for different fashion brands for years to her twenty thousand followers on Instagram.

Media personalities, Afia Pinamang and Serwaa Amihere look stunning in red

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Afia Pinamang in elegant corporate wear.

1. Afia Pinamang looks stunning in peach

The media personality looked regal in a beautiful long-sleeveless dress to host her show. She styled her looks with shoulder-level curly hair.

She looked stunning in her flawless face beat and matching lipstick.

2. Afia Pinamang rocks black dress

The curvy broadcaster, Afia Pinamang served us another elegant corporate wear look. She wore a long sleeve dress with side ruffles and pleats.

She wore an expensive piece of jewelry and a pearly necklace to complete her look.

3. Afia Pinamang shows skin

The eloquent and exceptional television presenter flaunts her curves in a figure-hugging dress. Afia Pinamang repeated her beautiful earrings and finger rings.

The beautiful style influencer repeated her beautiful high heels but switched up her hairstyle to achieve a new look.

4. Afia Pinamang looks hot in red

The voluptuous female star dazzled in a red turtleneck dress. Afia Pinamang has a high fashion sense for long-sleeveless dresses as seen in most of her pictures.

She repeated her lustrous frontal hairstyle, pearly necklace, and high heels.

5. Afia Pinamang looks gorgeous in blue

The television presenter looked stunning in a blue off-shoulder dress. The puff sleeve dress was styled with her frontal hairstyle and gold jewelry.

Afia Pinamang looked gorgeous in her heavy makeup application and beautiful poses.

