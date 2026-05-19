Abu Trica broke his silence on May 18, 2026, after being released on bail on May 15 amid his fight against the FBI for alleged romance fraud

The socialite highlighted a post from his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, declaring the FBI is not infallible and must prove their allegations

Ghanaians reacted with criticism, with many saying Abu Trica had failed to learn from his ordeal and should remain mute until his case was resolved

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Ghanaian socialite and businessman, Abu Trica, has spoken out for the first time after he was released on bail amid his fight against extradition to the United States.

Abu Trica sparks reactions on social media as he speaks up for the first time after being released on bail on May 15, 2026. Image credit: AbuTrica

Source: Facebook

On December 11, 2025, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and several Ghanaian security agencies.

He was accused of being part of a syndicate that scammed elderly Americans out of more than $8m through romance fraud.

As the extradition process continued, Abu Trica’s lawyers, led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, applied for bail, which was denied multiple times.

The Accra High Court finally granted Abu Trica GH₵30million bail with two sureties, to be justified on April 21, 2026, but he remained in custody until he met all conditions on May 15, when he was released and returned home triumphantly.

Below is a Facebook video showing Abu Trica after his release.

Abu Trica breaks silence after bail

On Monday, May 18, 2026, Abu Trica spoke up for the first time since his release from custody on bail.

In several posts shared to his Snapchat handle, the socialite reposted excerpts of a viral social media update from his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, in which he defended Abu Trica and slammed the FBI.

He highlighted one part of the post, which said that he had been set up and actually committed no wrongdoing.

However, one of Abu Trica’s highlights caught the most attention as he reposted his lawyer saying the FBI is not infallible and that they must prove whatever allegations they have made against Abu Trica.

“The FBI is not God. And just like the Ghana Police, when they make an allegation, they must prove it. It doesn't matter that Abu Trica is for you a fraudster," he wrote.

Abu Trica’s post highlighting his lawyer’s words sparked criticism online, as some Ghanaians called him out for not learning from his ordeal and continuing to seek negative attention.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Abu Trica's reaction after being freed on bail.

Abu Trica’s post-bail reaction stirs debate

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Abu Trica reposting his lawyer’s claims, which appear to target the FBI.

@BedianawalkerVibes said:

"When God gives you a second chance, thank him and learn from your mistakes 😢."

@HeatLambo wrote:

"Abu Trica doesn’t know silence is golden 💆🏾‍♀️💆🏾‍♀️💆🏾‍♀️. I don’t think he learnt the hard way!"

@Babino commented:

"For Abu to make such a post on his Snapchat tells you how shallow-minded he is and the people around him advising him. His case is the United States of America vs Abu. His bail doesn't mean he has been vindicated. If I were him, I would remain silent till everything is over. Do you know the high-profile people the FBI has apprehended? Abu, your ribs are too soft for them."

Abu Trica's Swedru mansion surfaces on social media looking desolate and missing multiple cars, days after his release from custody on GH₵30m bail. Image credit: @thenewsafrica, @goldcoasttv

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica's Swedru mansion stirs concern

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a fresh video of Abu Trica's mansion in Swedru surfaced online after his release and sparked concern among fans.

The video showed the home looking deserted, with many of the luxury cars usually parked at the residence nowhere to be found.

Source: YEN.com.gh