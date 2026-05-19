List of Top American Websites Helping Ghanaians Import Cars by Themselves

Some Ghanaian buyers have increasingly turned to American car websites while searching for cheaper vehicles and wider options outside the local market

Several US-based platforms have become popular for auction cars, used vehicles, and direct dealership listings shipped to Ghana

As online car imports continue to grow, more buyers are comparing American websites with Japanese and Chinese platforms before making decisions

American car websites have continued to gain popularity among Ghanaians looking to import vehicles directly from overseas.

American websites are making car imports easier for Ghanaians. Image credit: Freepik & American Journal of Transportation

Source: UGC

Over the years, many local buyers have relied on dealers within Ghana for imported vehicles.

However, the growing access to online car platforms has gradually changed how some people search for cars, with several buyers now exploring American websites themselves before making purchases.

List of American websites for car importation

One of the most recognised platforms is Copart.com, which is widely known for vehicle auctions involving used, salvage, and accident cars. The website has attracted attention among buyers searching for lower-priced vehicles from the United States.

Another major platform is IAAI.com, also known as Insurance Auto Auctions. Similar to Copart, the website features auction vehicles, including damaged, repairable, and used cars from different parts of America.

AutoTrader.com has also become a common option for buyers looking for dealership-listed cars within the US market. Unlike auction-focused platforms, the website mainly features vehicles being sold directly by dealers and private owners.

Cars.com and AutoTempest.com are among other websites increasingly referenced by Ghanaian buyers comparing vehicle prices online. These platforms provide listings across different car brands, models, and price ranges within the American market.

For luxury vehicles and newer models, some buyers also explore platforms like eBay Motors and Edmunds.com before contacting exporters or shipping agents.

Industry observers say American websites continue to attract attention because of the wide range of available vehicles and pricing options. Some buyers also believe they can secure better deals compared to purchasing directly from local yards.

However, importing cars from the United States still comes with risks and additional costs.

Shipping fees, import duties, clearing charges, and vehicle condition remain major factors buyers must consider before making payments online.

Experts also continue to advise buyers to verify sellers properly and request detailed inspection reports before committing to any purchase.

In Ghana, imported American cars remain common in the local market, especially brands such as Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan, and Mercedes-Benz.

As online vehicle sourcing continues to grow, websites from the United States are gradually becoming part of the wider car import conversation among Ghanaian buyers looking for alternatives beyond the traditional market.

YEN.com.gh compiles a list of websites Ghanaians can consider when importing cars from China by themselves. Image credit: Freepik & Revvedupmotors

Source: UGC

Top Chinese websites to import cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian buyers have started exploring Chinese car websites as they search for cheaper vehicle options outside the traditional markets.

Several platforms have gained attention for listing both used and new cars, while also offering export and shipping to African countries such as Ghana.

As interest in Chinese vehicles grows, more buyers are beginning to compare these websites with popular Japanese and American car importers.

Source: YEN.com.gh