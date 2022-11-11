Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya has made a grand entry to the house

The MP, who has been away from her legislative duties for some time now, was spotted in parliament on Friday, November 11, 2022

She told the media that it felt good to be back and indicated she’s ready to continue from where she left off

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the member of parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has stormed parliament after a long absence from the chamber.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, the MP made a grand entry to the house to continue her legislative duties from where she left off.

Her continuous absence from parliament, which has irked the leadership of the majority caucus and her party, appeared to be relegated to the background as she was seen in smiles and chatting heartily with some of her colleagues.

Adwoa Safo: Dome-Kwabenya MP Shows Up In Parliament; Says Her Reception Has Been Great

Speaking to the parliamentary press corps on Friday, the mp, who blended easily, said the reception to her arrival has been great.

“It feels good to be back…I’m back as a Member of Parliament to continue my duties and so today is the first day and I am hoping that the subsequent weeks are going to be good.”

The embattled MP’s long absence has divided the house, with the Majority pushing for her seat to be declared vacant.

Adwoa Safo: Dome Kwabenya MP, Ken Agyapong And Henry Quartey Referred To Privileges Committee

Together with two other MPs, Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey was referred to the privileges committee for breaching the 15-day present rule in the house.

Unlike her two colleagues, Adwoa Safo failed to honour several invitations to appear before the committee, which led to a report from the committee recommending her removal from parliament.

A ruling from the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, said the decision on Adwoa Safo cannot be left to a few MPs and directed that the report be placed before the whole house for a decision to be made.

