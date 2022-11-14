Ghanaian musician and style influencer Hajia4Reall is one of the top female celebrities who spends hugely on her looks

The award-winning artiste never repeats her outfits and hairstyle to red carpet events or music video shoots

The beautiful northern beauty has a huge following on social media mainly fashion influencers looking for style goals

Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall has risen to the top in the male-dominated Ghanaian music industry and highly competitive fashion industry.

Hajia4reall whose real name is Mona Montrage has earned her mark as an A-lister female celebrity who goes on shopping sprees in popular designer shops.

The award-winning star invests some of the wealth she makes from her clothing shop and music career in expensive designer brands such as Fendi, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Gucci.

She constantly updates her social media pages with her lavish lifestyle and expensive vacations across the world.

Undoubtedly, Hajia4reall is one of the top fashion influencers who has an unpredictable fashion sense.

1. Hajia4reall looks angelic in a white dress

Ghanaian musician, Hajia 4reall causes a stir in an all-white ensemble. She wore a long sleeve form-fitting dress flaunting her cleavage. The award-winning musician wore a red frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup with red matte lipstick as she was chauffeur driven to her destination.

2. Hajia4Reall wows followers in a green suit

Style influencer Hajia4Reall left our jaws dropped when she stepped out in a colorful green one-button jacket and extremely short skirt.

She styled her looks with a white lace bodysuit showing off her flawless skin. She wore lustrous long hair while holding a white designer bag with gold chain straps.

3. Hajia4Reall stuns in a red gown

The mother-of-one celebrated her thirtieth birthday with elegant photos. She wore a red lace floor-sweeping gown.

The corseted dress with a low-cut neckline was styled with beautiful earrings and fashionable rings.

4. Hajia4Reall looks gorgeous in a green gown

Fine Girl hitmaker Hajia4Reall was the center of attention as she stepped out in a green floral gown.

The award-winning female artiste has a great collection of long-sleeve gowns as seen on her Instagram page.

She completed her look with a beautiful hairstyle and glittering earrings and a clutch.

5. Hajia4Reall flaunts cleavage in a lace gown

Hajia 4reall graced the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK in a beautiful gown. She completed her looks with a matching gown and an expensive lace frontal hairstyle.

