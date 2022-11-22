Ghanaian musician Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda was one of the best-dressed female musicians to perform at the just-ended Rhythms On Da Runway

The award-winning musician and style influencer gave fashion lovers gothic vibes with her outstanding look

MzVee, as she is popularly called, gave a specular performance at the green edition of the highly-rated fashion event

Ghanaian musician MzVee performed in an all-black ensemble at the green edition of the Rhythms On Da Runway.

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name MzVee, looked breathtaking in the off-shoulder ruffle top and glittering shorts.

The thirty-year-old gave us gothic makeup ideas with her black eye shadow and eyeliner that matched perfectly with the subtle flawless face beat.

Ghanaian musician looks gorgeous in black dresses.Source: @mzveegh

Source: Instagram

MzVee wore black oval drop earrings, a stunning silver bracelet, and unique rings while posing for the camera.

The Natural Girl hitmaker looked radiant in her short curly natural hairstyle. The award-winning singer showed off this hairstyle at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards while promoting her 10Thirty album.

She wore a black bustier on the elegant top as she stepped out on the red carpet in black platform heels.

Top fashion icons in the Ghanaian fashion industry have commented on her exquisite look for the star-studded event over the weekend.

