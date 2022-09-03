Songbird MzVee has flaunted her youthful skin and legs in sizzling images she shared on Instagram on Saturday

Ghanaian songbird MzVee has shown off her flawless skin and legs in pink shorts in sizzling images she shared on Instagram on Saturday, September 3.

The singer, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, teamed her shorts with a matching top with thin straps for the camera.

The Daavi songstress rocked transparent flat shoes and accessorized her look with statement shades and earrings, and transparent flat shoes.

Peeps react to photos of MzVee. Credit: mzveegh

Source: Instagram

Mzvee was captured in Texas, US, where she glowed with smiles. The songstress showed off her fabulous figure and smooth complexion in the stunning photos.

''Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink,'' she shared with the frames.

Entertainment personalities and fans who commented on her Instagram photos admired and gushed over her.

Read some of the sweet comments below:

Social media reacts

Iam_madeit said:

Stunning .

Mayfeast said:

Daavi❤️.

Zet9_5 reacted:

Cute❤️.

Iamedemgh commented:

Cashmehawwwwzaaaaaaaid.

Source: YEN.com.gh